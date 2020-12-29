As the countdown for the final hours of 2020 begins, multiple Branson shows and attractions will be hosting New Year’s Eve celebrations in the area.
For New Year’s Eve, Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater is inviting folks to ring in the new year with Elvis Presley, The Blues Brothers, Frank Sinatra and Johnny Cash. The show starts at 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 and will also include a special guest appearance from Six.
“Dick Clark is synonymous with New Year’s Eve, and here at Legends in Concert we know how to throw a party, complete with party favors, gourmet boxed dinners or fine dining, wine and beer service and a midnight celebration like no other,” said a press release. “So make plans now to rock and reminisce into the New Year at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater.”
Due to social distancing, limited seating is available. Legends in Concert and SIX will also be hosting shows on Jan. 1 and 2, 2021. Legends shows will be at 8 p.m. and SIX shows will be at 3 p.m. Visit legendsinconcert.com/branson or call 417-339-3003.
The Americana Theatre is also inviting people to spend the final night of 2020 with them as they present their 2021 All-Star New Year’s Eve Show. The event includes dinner at 8 p.m., which is being catered by Big D’s BBQ Restaurant. The show will follow at 9 p.m. and include performances from CJ Newsom and Terry Sanders with Classic Country and Comedy, Comedian and Ventriloquist Jim Barber, Rock ’N’ Roll Royalty, Buckets ’N’ Boards and Johnny Moroko.
The Americana Theatre will also be offering a live stream online for the All-Star New Year’s Eve Show for those unable to attend the show in person, but would still like to enjoy the New Year’s Eve activities. The stream will also be recorded and available for 48 hours after the show for those who would like to enjoy it at a later time. Visit americanatheatrebranson.com.
In celebration of the incoming new year, Grand Jubilee will be hosting a 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve performance on Dec. 31 at Grand Country Music Hall. The celebration will include party hats, party favors, food samples from Grand Country Buffet and a massive balloon drop at midnight.
“The exciting part is that we not only ring in the New Year, we debut our all new Grand Jubilee for the following season,” said Grand Country Music Hall General Manager Mike Patrick. “All through November and December we are rehearsing the new show and launch it New Year’s Eve. So if folks want to see the 2021 show, this is the night to be here.”
Grand Jubilee features the talents of New South, Jackie Brown, The Rhinestone Mafia, Jamie Haage as Jim Dandy and Emcee Mike Patrick. Visit grandcountry.com.
Over at the Clay Cooper Theatre, Clay Cooper’s Country Express and The Haygoods are joining forces for New Year’s Eve for The Clay-Goods Jambor-Eve at 8:30 p.m. The show promises a family-friendly, unforgettable, blowout party featuring Clay Cooper and his talented cast of 25 singers, dancers and musicians as they join the five brothers and one sister that make up The Haygoods.
The evening at the Clay Cooper Theatre will also include hors d’oeuvres, party favors for everyone and at the stroke of midnight there will be a massive balloon drop onto the crowd. Visit claycoopertheatre.com.
For New Year’s Eve, Pierce Arrow is throwing an all out party. The doors of the Pierce Arrow Theatre open at 7:30 p.m. From 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. a BBQ meal, catered by Big D’s BBQ, featuring gourmet smoked meat sandwiches and more will be served. Party bags will also be handed out before the show begins at 9 p.m. At 10:15 p.m. there will be an intermission that will include giveaways and the auction of a Pierce Arrow signed guitar for St. Judes.
The Pierce Arrow show returns from intermission at 11 p.m., followed by the countdown to the New Year at 11:50 p.m. and then at the stroke of midnight there will be a massive balloon drop. Visit piercearrow.com or call 417-336-8742.
Hamners’ Variety Theatre is inviting folks to join them on Dec. 31 for a New Year’s Eve Fiesta Party.
“This New Year’s Eve in Branson there is no better way for you and your family to wind up this stressful past year than to laugh, dance and sing the night away at Hamners’ New Year’s Eve Fiesta Party,” said a press release. “Not only will we serve up an extra special version of Hamners’ Unbelievable Variety Show, but to add to the festive theme, we’ll have a lot of fabulous, fresh Mexican food. It’s a fantastic night and a great way for singles, couples and families alike to share in the fun of welcoming in the New Year.”
The fiesta party at Hamners’ begins at 7:30 p.m. and the show will run from 9 p.m. to midnight. Joining the show as special guests that night will be Impressionist Mike Walker, and shows Beach Boys California Dreamin’ and Thank You for the Music - A Modern Tribute to ABBA. Hamners’ Unbelievable Variety show will also be hosting 8 p.m. performances on Jan 1 and 2, 2021. Visit hamnersunbelievable.com.
Fritz’s Adventure is offering a special opportunity for guests to bring in the New Year with them. For $20.21 per person, folks can countdown the final moments of 2020 at Fritz’s will a live DJ, lots of prizes and a ball drop at midnight. Fritz’s New Year’s Eve Party will run from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
The Branson Star Theatre is also hosting a New Year’s Eve Party on Dec. 31. The theatre will be taking full advantage of its three stages to feature performances from The Tablerocker’s and Credence Cool Water Revue as well as offering live karaoke. As the Branson Star Theatre is home to Nashville Roadhouse Live starring Stevie Lee Woods and the NRL Band, you can expect them to also be making an appearance that night.
The Branson Star Theatre will be offering party favors, dancing, champagne, food and a full bar to help celebrate the countdown to the New Year. The theatre is also participating in a casino day trip for those interested. Events will run from 6 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Visit bransonstartheater.com or call 417-239-9609.
Starting at 9 p.m. The Hughes Brothers Theatre has a full three hours of celebrations planned for their New Year’s Eve Party and Show on Dec. 31. The holiday show will include performances from all The Hughes Brothers Theatre Shows including the Hughes Music Show, Hughes Brothers Christmas Show, Oh Happy Day, the Hughes Brothers Country Show and Revibe, the newest show to join the theatre line-up.
The night of activities will also include games, yummy treats, party favors and a huge balloon drop at midnight. A dinner option is also available that evening for those who would like to add that to their New Year’s Eve plate. Visit hughes-brothers.com or call 417-334-0076.
On Dec. 31 Anthems of Rock is hosting their Rockin’ New Year’s Eve Party at the King’s Castle Theatre. There will be a cash bar and snacks available for purchase starting at 6 p.m. and the show will be begin at 8 p.m. The show will end at the regular time of 10 p.m. to give audience members time to check out some of the other Branson area New Year’s Eve hotspots.
While they wont be hosting New Year’s Eve celebrations the night of Dec. 31, there are a ton of shows hosting performances and attractions that will be open for those looking for some fun adventures during the daytime and early evening.
On Dec. 31 the Amazing Acrobats of Shanghai will be hosting a 3 p.m. show and an 8 p.m. show at the Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre.
Visit amazingacrobats.com.
Also on Thursday, The Petersens will present their final Christmas Bluegrass show of the 2020 Branson season at 2:30 p.m. at The Little Opry Theatre inside the Branson Imax Entertainment Complex.
Visit petersenband.com.
At Dolly Parton’s Stampede, there will be dinner shows on Dec. 31 at 12:30, 3 and 5:30 p.m. The Stampede will also be hosting shows on Jan. 1 and 2, 2021 at 12:30, 3 and 5:30 p.m. each day.
Visit dpstampede.com.
Reza - Edge of Illusion will host his final show of 2020 on New Year’s Eve at 8 p.m. at the Branson Famous Theatre. Visit rezalive.com.
On New Year’s Eve, the King’s Castle Theatre will host their final performance of Branson’s Christmas Wonderland at 2 p.m. Visit kingscastletheatre.com.
On Dec. 31, The Duttons will host a 2 p.m. performance at The Dutton Family Theatre.
Visit theduttons.com.
At the Branson Hot Hits Theatre, the Golden Sounds of the Platters will be hosting a 2 p.m. show and MoTown and Temptations tribute will have a 7:30 p.m. show. Visit bransonhothits.com.
Noah at the Sight and Sound Theatre in Branson will host two New Year’s Eve shows with performances at 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Visit sight-sound.com.
The Shepherd of the Hills Playhouse Dinner Theatre will be hosting a 12 p.m. show featuring Todd Oliver with “The Funniest Night of Your Life” and a 7:30 p.m. performance of WhoDunnit Hoedown - A Murder Mystery on Dec. 31.
Visit theshepherdofthehills.com.
On New Year’s Eve, the Showboat Branson Belle will be offering two times for their dinner show and cruise with boarding times at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Visit silverdollarcity.com.
Anyone looking to end the year with a sweet treat is invited to stop by Sweet Susie’s Frozen Treats on Green Mountain Drive in Branson. The family-owned frozen yogurt shop will be open New Year’s Eve from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. and from 3 to 11 p.m. on Jan. 1 and 2, 2021. Located in the former Cherry Berry location, Sweet Susie’s offers 21 flavors of frozen treats and more than 45 toppings and syrups to choose from.
Visit Sweet Susie’s Frozen Treats page on Facebook.
On New Year’s Eve Talking Rocks Cavern in Branson West will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Activities at Talking Rocks Cavern include cave tours, Cave Country Mini-Golf, gemstone mining, speleo box mazes and nature trails. Visit talkingrockscavern.com.
Show and attraction schedules and information were taken from each of the respective locations websites or social media pages. Show times and hours of operation are subject to change.
