The Branson community is mourning the death of longtime Branson entertainer musician Randy McConnell.
On Sunday, July 18, McConnell died due to COVID-19 complications after being hospitalized for three weeks, according to a Go Fund Me page created by Christina Lingo-Tabuchi.
“Randy first came to Branson, from Bloomington, Indiana, to join our band and play bass at The Shoji Tabuchi Show, with mom, dad, and I,” Lingo-Tabuchi said on the online fundraising page. “For those of you that don’t know, Randy had quite the moves as well. He would also be my mom, Dorothy Tabuchi’s, dance partner while with us, in addition to playing bass. I have so many memories as a kid, with Randy. He was so funny and so kind and was always teaching me the dances he did because I was a little sponge and wanted to learn it all. He was a blessing to our family. After The Shoji Tabuchi Show, Randy would go on to play at Silver Dollar City, with Buck Trent, Mel Tillis, Pierce Arrow and Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers. Randy met so many people through performing and never met a stranger.”
McConnell leaves behind his wife, Kristy, and an 18-year-old daughter, Irielle. Since McConnell’s passing on Sunday, many members of the Branson entertainment community and beyond have taken to social media to express their condolences and memories of their friend.
Branson Famous Baldknobbers
“Not only was Randy an amazing musician, but he was a loving husband, father and friend to so many. The Baldknobbers’ family and the entire Branson community mourns today, as Randy was truly loved by all who knew him. Please keep his family in your prayers during this difficult time. We can all rejoice in knowing that Randy is now with Jesus in the most glorious of all places. We thank you in advance for the prayers for his loving family. God bless you all.”
Pierce Arrow
“We are absolutely heart broken over the loss of our dear friend and former bass player, Randy McConnell. Randy and Dan Britton, were lifelong friends for over 50 years. He played bass at Pierce Arrow for many years. He was a great man of faith, a loyal friend, and devoted husband and father. He was generous and would do anything for anyone. We will miss him tremendously, but we know that he is in the arms of our Heavenly Father. Please keep his family in your prayers.”
Grant Moody—Branson Famous Baldknobbers
“I can’t remember a time where I didn’t have Randy McConnell in my life. He has been there for me since the day I was born and never left me or my dads side. He was a mentor, musical brother, and the perfect definition of a true friend. We will always be family and I will hold onto our memories in my heart until I see you again. Love you Cod man!! Enjoy the beautiful streets of heaven.”
Christian Ross—Grand Country Music Hall
“I am so thankful that you talked with me about my struggles and prayed with me constantly. Anybody who was blessed enough to have a conversation with you experienced honesty. Sad doesn’t begin to describe how I feel, but I am rejoicing that you are playing the bass in Gods mighty band up there. And don’t worry, our church family will take care of Kristy McConnell and Irielle McConnell... Fly High my friend. See you on stage again one day.”
Doug Gabriel—Branson’s Famous Theatre
“I’m honored that Randy worked in my show occasionally including a few times this year. He nailed it every time and was a true professional and one of the nicest guys in the music business. Jesus shined through him and I’m honored that God put us together so we could become friends with him and his family. Our whole community grieves.”
Megan Mabe—Branson Famous Baldknobbers
“We are heartbroken!!! Randy was deeply loved by all who knew him, and he was a beloved member of our Baldknobbers’ family. A piece of our family is now missing. While we mourn for him, we hold onto our faith in knowing that we will be playing as one band, reunited in Heaven someday. Please pray for Randy’s entire family during this very difficult time.”
James Sibley—Pierce Arrow Theater
“Love you brother, you’ve bravely gone, to do what the rest of us will wait the rest of our lives to do. I will not mourn you so much as I will celebrate the joy & laughter you brought to us all. I still remember what you told me while we were alone on the deck out back. I’ll cherish that forever. God speed my friend.”
Alicia & Whitney—Branson Christian Singers
“Our hearts have been so heavy since hearing the news that our friend, Randy McConnell, passed away this morning. We know he’s in heaven, but he’s going to be missed by so many here. Randy was one of our bass players on our second album “A Portrait of Worship.” He had one of the sweetest hearts and genuinely loved his family and friends. And he played a mean bass! Please keep his family in your prayers during this difficult time.”
Currently there are three active Go Fund Me pages for folks to make a donation to in honor of McConnell and to assist his family with expenses. To make a donation visit gofundme.com and search ‘Randy McConnell Branson’ to be directed to the three donation pages.
