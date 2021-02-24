A new dining experience is coming to Branson this spring that will honor veterans, first responders, teachers and more.
On Feb. 24, Branson Restaurants Inc. unveiled their plans for Heroes Tastes + Taps, which will be located on 76 Country Boulevard in the space formerly known as Montana Mike’s Steakhouse.
“Our team has worked hard to create a concept that marries a long history of quality dining with a contemporary and all-new brand,” said ITEC Attractions and Branson Restaurants Inc. VP of Operations Tanya Bluto in a press release.
Heroes Tastes + Taps will be crafting classic and elevated new American cuisine with up to 24 beers on tap in an atmosphere designed to both highlight and honor heroes from every walk of life, stated the release.
“We’ll be serving new American cuisine and celebrating new American heroes,” said ITEC Attractions and Branson Restaurants Inc. VP of Marketing Tom Forster in the release. “Throughout the year, we’ll create opportunities to call attention to our traditional heroes like veterans and first responders, but we’ll also emphasize heroes like our healthcare workers, teachers and farmers.”
With plans to open in early spring, Heroes Tastes + Taps guests will enjoy a breakfast, lunch and dinner menu of traditional favorites and trendy plates, such as the stuffed mushrooms appetizer filled with a house-made combination of pimento cheese and chorizo; a deconstructed shepherd’s pie topped with flaky pastry; and a sweet and spicy chicken and waffle sandwich, according to the release.
“Culinarily speaking, Heroes will be a bit of a gastropub,” said Forster in the release. “We’ll serve some of your favorite comfort foods with a modern twist and really focus on the 24 taps, with an assortment of popular varieties and smaller craft brews.”
Owned by Paul and Ann Bluto, Heroes Tastes + Taps will join the award winning dinning venues, McFarlain’s Family Restaurant and Florentina’s Ristorante Italiano, as the third unique restaurant experience created by Branson Restaurants Inc.
For additional information or to stay up to date on all the latest opening date, menu and contest announcements visit heroesbranson.com or follow their social media pages on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
