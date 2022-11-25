The Branson Regional Art Council’s winter holiday youth production of Disney’s Frozen JR opens this Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson.
Featuring a cast of 37 young actors, this musical production directed by Hollister High School Theatre Director Kyle Bradley will offer eight performances throughout the first two weeks of December.
“Frozen JR is based on the 2018 Broadway musical, and brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life, onstage at the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson,” a press release from BRAC stated. “The show features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production.”
The cast of Disney’s Frozen JR features the talents of Paisley Pritchett as Young Anna, Tensley Asbury as Middle Anna, Bekah Williams as Anna, Sophie Douglas as Anna Understudy, Josslynn Silvy as Young Elsa, Rebecca Barney as Middle Elsa, Abby Wheeler as Elsa, Trenton Bryant as King Agnarr, Macy Everett as Queen Iduna/Elsa Understudy, Emma Spurling as Pabbie, Kate Heard as Bulda, Georgia Griffith as Bishop, Jacob Smith as Young Kristoff, Pace Gillman as Kristoff, Caleb Spurling as Sven, Ben Stevens as Hans, Jack Brown as Weselton, Ella Kroll as Olaf, Jael Frost as Olaf Understudy and Juanita Wilson as Oaken.
The ensemble cast will showcase the abilities of Savannah Alkire, Jessica Barney, Olivia Buttram, Paisley Buttram, Kynadee Carter, Emma Chandler, Indy Griffith, Hallie Groff, Katherine Linn, Maggie Marks, Scarlett McManus, Ryan Merrifield, Lundyn Mitchell, Greyson Stevens, Ember Straka, Kate Sutherland and Zoey Viola.
“A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Frozen JR. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood,” the release additionally stated. “With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen JR. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart!”
The production crew of Frozen JR includes: Kyle Bradley (Director/Set Designer), Julie Brinkman (Music Director), Karie Dykeman, Kim Hale (Producers), Stephanie Callahan, Ellen Barney (Choreographers), Kellsey Bradley (Stage Manager/Costumes), Brooke Sams (Assistant Stage Manager), George Haltom (Sound Technician/Set Construction), Pamela Meadows (Lighting Director), Abbie Moulin, Lauren Tiefry, Cyrsten Rainey, Gilbert Stevens (Lighting Assistants), Jacob Estes (Wigs), Lorie Best (Volunteer Coordinator), Josh Silvy (Inventory Manager), Marshall Meadows (Photographer), and Jim Barber (BRAC Executive Director/Marketing).
Reserved seats are on sale now at BransonArts.org/tix or by calling the box office at 417-336-4255. Community priced tickets are $17 for adults 18 and up and $12 for youth ages 4 to 17.
Showtimes for Disney’s Frozen JR are at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1; Friday, Dec. 2; Saturday, Dec. 3; Thursday, Dec. 8; Friday, Dec. 9; and Saturday, Dec. 10. There will also be 2 p.m. performances on Saturday, Dec. 3, Sunday, Dec. 4; Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11.
For additional information visit bransonarts.org.
