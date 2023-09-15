SDC23_General_Legends_Golden-Ticket-Award.jpg

SDC Founders Jack and Peter Herschend and business partner Dolly Parton were bestowed the Industry Legends Award by Amusement Today. 

 Courtesy of Silver Dollar City

Though they’re already considered larger than life legends, two of Branson’s longtime attraction industry businessmen have officially been bestowed with the title of Industry Legends.

On Saturday, Sept. 9, Amusement Today, a leading amusement industry trade magazine, presented Silver Dollar City Founders Jack and Peter Herschend with the Industry Legends Award. The Herschends, alongside longtime business partner Dolly Parton, were all recognized with their respective Industry Legends Awards  at the annual Golden Ticket Awards.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.