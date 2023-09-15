Though they’re already considered larger than life legends, two of Branson’s longtime attraction industry businessmen have officially been bestowed with the title of Industry Legends.
On Saturday, Sept. 9, Amusement Today, a leading amusement industry trade magazine, presented Silver Dollar City Founders Jack and Peter Herschend with the Industry Legends Award. The Herschends, alongside longtime business partner Dolly Parton, were all recognized with their respective Industry Legends Awards at the annual Golden Ticket Awards.
The Industry Leaders Award recognizes individuals, facilities and attractions who have set the standard for excellence worldwide within the amusement industry. The Golden Ticket Awards, which have become known as the Oscars of the amusement industry, at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, TN.
“Jack and Peter have been trailblazers in this industry on a national and global scale,” Silver Dollar City Company President Brad Thomas said in a press release. “Their innovative leadership, love for their employees and care for the Ozark Mountains have endured for generations and expanded beyond the tours of Marvel Cave in 1950.”
In May 1960, the Herschend family re-branded Marvel Cave Park and officially opened Silver Dollar City in an effort to better serve the growing crowds above the ground. Now more than 60 years later, the 1880s-era theme park welcomes more than two-million people each year.
What began as a cave tour operation, the ventures of Jack and Peter Herschend, along with their parents, their children and grandchildren, and employees past and present, have now grown into a family business known as Herschend Enterprises. In their more than six decades of dedication to the theme park and attraction industry, the company has become widely known as the world’s largest family-owned themed attraction organizations, with properties ranging from Dollywood to Silver Dollar City and many other attractions across the country, according to the release.
“Peter and Jack Herschend set such high standards for themselves, the staff and their parks,” Golden Ticket Awards Communications Coordinator with Amusement Today Tim Baldwin said in the release. “Their core values and dedication to building family memories is inspiring.”
At the Golden Ticket Awards, Silver Dollar City was named as a finalist in six categories: Best Guest Experience, Best Wooden Coaster (Outlaw Run), Best Christmas Event, Best Food, Best New Show and Leadership.
The Silver Dollar City Harvest Festival and Pumpkins In the City begins on Saturday, Sept. 16, with the An Old Time Christmas Festival starting on Nov. 4. For additional park details visit silverdollarcity.com.
