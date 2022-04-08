After a successful inaugural run in 2021, NFL Legend and Entertainer Terry Bradshaw is returning to Branson this season starting with a show on Saturday, April 16.
While in Branson, Bradshaw will once again call the stage at the Clay Cooper Theatre home as he brings 12 new performances of “The Terry Bradshaw Show” to town this year.
In an interview last fall, Bradshaw shared how his performance gives him the chance to showcase his singing ability, personality and charisma on stage as he chronicles his life’s journey through his music, comedy and storytelling.
“The show is a high energy show, lots of fun. We sing eight to nine songs and I tell the story of my life and interject humor. We involve the audience, but it’s primarily a singfest,” Bradshaw said. “It’s the story of my life and I sing a song about my grandmother and grandfather. I sing a song about when I started playing football.”
During the 70-minute production Bradshaw chronicles his life, starting from his childhood in Louisiana to his legendary NFL career both on the field and in broadcasting, and all the way up to present day.
The four-time Super Bowl Champion and Emmy Award Winning Broadcaster also shared how he wishes he would have found his way to the stage years ago.
“I’m a good guy and I love people and I love to make people feel good. I like people to have a good time,” Bradshaw said. “It’s just so rewarding. I just feel like I’ve missed this opportunity. I’m 73. I should have been doing this for the last 30 years. I love to sing. I have just wasted, because God gave me all this talent, and I just have wasted it doing too many things that are not fulfilling for money. This is not necessarily for money as much as it is just to entertain, a fulfillment.”
For those interested in taking a behind the scenes look at The Terry Bradshaw Show, can do so by watching Bradshaw’s recent HBO Special “Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep” which debuted on HBO Tuesday, Feb. 1 and is now available to stream on HBO Max. The special was filmed in 2021 during a performance of Bradshaw’s show at the Clay Cooper Theater and was directed by award-winning documentarian Keith Cossrow of NFL Films.
Show dates for 2022 Branson Terry Bradshaw Show include: Saturday, April 16 at 2 p.m.; Friday, May 6 at 2 p.m.; Monday, May 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, June 22 at 2:00 p.m.; Monday, July 25 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, July 27 at 2 p.m.; Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday. Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m.; and Friday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m.
The Clay Cooper Theatre is located at 3216 76 Country Blvd. in Branson. Advance tickets are on-sale now and can be reserved online at claycoopertheatre.com or by calling 417-332-2529.
