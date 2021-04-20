On Saturday, April 10, the Branson Auto Alliance and East Bound and Down: The Ultimate Smokey and the Bandit Tribute hosted a free community car show.
The car show was held in the parking lot of the Branson Auto and Farm Museum, which is located along the 76 Strip in Branson.
The event included a special appearance by actor Sean Bailey as Sheriff Buford T. Justice from the Smokey and the Bandit films. Attendees were also treated to a few of the Smokey and the Bandit vehicles, including Bandit’s Trans Am, Buford’s Sheriff’s Cruiser and the Georgia State Highway Patrol Car.
As a part of the show, Shaker Monster Truck Racing brought along their Monster Truck ‘EARTHQUAKE’ to sit on display for fans. Several classic and modern show cars, trucks and hot rods were also on display.Attendees were invited to tour and take photos with the vehicles showcased at the event.
For additional information visit the Branson Auto Alliance and East Bound and Down: The Ultimate Smokey and the Bandit Tribute pages on Facebook.
