The Americana Theatre presented the Branson High School Marching Band Boosters with a check for $2,000 following a fundraiser held during the Awesome 80’s show at the theater.
On Friday, July 29, folks were invited to the Americana Theatre to see the 8 p.m. production of Awesome 80’s for a discounted price of $15, plus tax, which was a savings of $24 off a regular price ticket.
This year’s show theme for the marching band is The Last Train Home. All of the music audiences will hear from the band as well as the props for the show will be train themed.
Branson Band Booster Fundraiser Organizer Christina Matney explained how the booster club will utilize the funds they raise to support the marching band in the coming months.
“Our drum majors haven’t had new uniforms in probably seven years, so we’re hoping to have enough funds to help get them new uniforms this year and we are just super excited,” Matney said. “Those funds go towards other little things as well. We are doing band camp in August. It will support little things and treats like popsicles in the evening, lunches during the marching season and things of that nature.”
Following the check presentation Matney shared a statement on behalf of the marching band and the booster club, thanking the Americana Theatre and the cast of Awesome 80’s.
“We are extremely thankful for the generosity provided by the Americana Theatre and their ownership,” the statement said . 100% of the funds raised will directly benefit students and their Fall 2022 Production, Last Train Home, through helping purchase props, equipment and design elements. We love living and working in a community that is so supportive of the arts at the high school level and are looking forward to sharing our 2022 production with you under the Friday Night Lights this fall.”
The statement continued, “From the Boosters, we are so thankful for the opportunity to raise funds and to work with a group of people who are so supportive and make the process so smooth. The crew at Americana are wonderful. Thank you from the parents, band staff and students.”
