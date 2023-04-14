This fall Branson’s very own Clay Cooper will be inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame.
Cooper, who was born and raised in Texas, headlines his own production in Branson at the Clay Cooper Theatre; Clay Cooper’s Country Express. On Wednesday, April 5, the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame officially announced their 2023 Class of Inductees, which includes Cooper and the late K.T. Oslin.
Cooper said when he first received the call and learned of his forthcoming August induction, he couldn’t believe it.
“When the lady from the hall of fame called and told me, first of all I was thinking, ‘Really? Me? I’m going into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame? That’s unbelievable,’” Cooper said. “Then she’s like, ‘Well Clay you love Texas, you were born and breed in Texas, you have the Texas flag flying off the front of your roof, everything in your theater is Texas themed and you’ve been performing music in Branson for 37 years.’”
As their conversation continued, Cooper said he began listing off the things he felt would have been required before even being considered for the hall of fame.
“I go, ‘Well yeah, but you know I’ve never had a hit record. I wouldn’t say I’m a nationally known artist. I mean a lot of people have seen me through the years in Branson that come to Branson,’” Cooper said. “But she said, ‘Yeah, but if you think about it, you’ve performed in front of probably as many if not more than some of these nationally known artists that have been doing it on the road. They just all come to you.’”
Cooper shared he learned the hall of fame induction committee were sitting together and working on the 2023 event, when his name was initially mentioned as a possible host for the ceremony.
“Somebody brought up, why don’t you invite Clay and his cast down. Then immediately one of the other board members hollered, ‘Bring him down, I think we should induct him into the hall of fame,’” Cooper said. “‘Unanimously, everybody’s hands went up and agreed and said he absolutely should be an inductee. It just happened like that.’ She said, ‘We’re just so tickled to have you.’ I’m thinking, ‘Wow, am I worthy to be in the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame?’ With my bust next to George Strait and Tracy Lawrence and Neal McCoy, Willie Nelson and all these great Texas artists that are in there. It just really blows my mind honestly.”
Cooper shared the believability of his induction was even hard to swallow when he learned country music great K.T. Oslin, who passed away in 2020, would be his fellow 2023 inductee.
“She was 45 years old, when she got her very first record deal, which in the music business is unheard of. Usually you’re going out at the age of 45, but she got a record deal at 45,” Cooper said. “I remember being a teenager and K.T. coming out on the radio and I’m like, ‘What in the world. Who is this?’ I thought it was the coolest voice ever with ’80’s Ladies’ and ‘I’ll Always Come Back’ and all these big records that she had. Then decades later, here I am being honored and inducted into the hall of fame with her. It’s just surreal really.”
While reflecting on his life growing up in Wylie, Texas, Cooper shared how after his mom passed away from cancer just a couple of months after his 12th birthday, he had no parental guidance. Somehow, Cooper said his love of music led him to the Wylie Opry, where he began to play music after teaching himself to play both the piano and guitar alongside the late great entertainer Joey Riley. At the age of 16 Cooper became a part of the Texas Gold Minors, an all kids band, and started out playing the bass guitar.
“I was the oldest at 16 and the youngest was 8-years old and there was a 10-year old and a 12-year old and a 13-year old. It was a smokin’ little band and we started playing South Fork Ranch and the State Fair in Texas and places around there,” Cooper said. “Then within three months we got a call from Branson that they wanted to audition us. So we came to Branson for the Ozark Jubilee and we were hired. The rest is kind of history.”
Before joining the opry and then the gold minors, Cooper said he was just a teenager without rules and if music had not entered his life, things could have turned out a lot different for him.
“Here I am a freshman in high school and I’m going to the senior parties and hanging out with this crowd…I came home when I wanted. I did what I wanted,” Cooper said. “I told somebody the other day, I feel like God put music in me and by joining the Texas Gold Minors, I feel like God gave me a gift and put me on the right track and possibly saved me from a rough life. Where would I have been if I had not picked up music and joined that group and moved to Branson? There’s no telling. Nobody knows. If I didn’t have music in my life, there were a lot of opportunities that could have taken me down a path not so pleasant; I guess is a good way to say it. Moving to Branson just totally changed my life.”
Though he’s known for not one to normally hang a plaque or wave around an award, but given how much of an honor it is to be part of something such as the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame, Cooper said this is something he’s excited and glad to celebrate.
“This is the real deal. This is the freaking Texas Country Music Hall of Fame. It’s unreal. I’m humbled that I was asked to be in it,” Cooper said. “I don’t see myself as that guy that’s done that much really in my life. I’ve been playing in Branson, Missouri for almost 40 years and I have a family and I’ve raised my family in the theater and my kids are in the show, my wife is in the show. I just look at it as this is what I get to do for a living and I enjoy what I do.”
The 26th Annual Texas Country Music Hall of Fame Festival, which will include the induction show will be held from Aug. 10 to 13 in Carthage, Texas. The induction ceremony itself will take place on Aug. 12 at the Carthage Civic Center.
For the ceremony and concert to follow, attendees will be entertained by the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame Band, Bobby Tomberlin, Linda Davis, Tess Frizzell, Lang Scott, Dallas Wayne, Randy C. Moore and Chase Dawson; with special guests Moe Bandy and Joe Stampley.
Cooper confirmed the entire cast of the Clay Cooper Country Express show will be joining him at the induction ceremony alongside his family and they’ll be performing a 45 minute set for the concert.
Those interested in seeing the induction ceremony take place in person, tickets are available by calling 903-694-9561. For additional information visit tcmhof.com.
The Clay Cooper Country Express show featuring a cast of 25 entertainers opened for the 2023 season in March and are currently offering 7:30 p.m. showtimes every Sunday, Wednesday and Friday; with the occasional extra select date.
To learn more visit claycoopertheatre.com.
