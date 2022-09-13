Laughter filled the air in Lampe, Missouri on Saturday, Sept. 10, as the Black Oak Amphitheater played host to the stories and comedy of Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias.
Making his debut appearance at the BOA, Iglesias’ performance at the venue was just one of his many show stops as part of his Beyond The Fluffy World Tour. Opening for Iglesias, audiences were treated to the comedy of Martin Moreno and Alfred Robles.
Following sets from Moreno and Robles, and a 20 minute intermission, Iglesias took the stage to the roaring applause and “Fluffy” chants from the more than 5,000 people in attendance. During his show, Iglesias shared stories from his life which ranged from his childhood, his mother, his son Frankie and his recent split with Frankie’s mom.
Though his time had ended and begun to run over, Iglesias asked the audience if they would like him to continue. With enthusiastic confirmation from the audience, the comedian and actor continued to share a couple more stories and began to joke and visit with members of the audience.
Iglesias additionally asked all of those in the venue to turn their camera flashlights on as he captured a photo of the crowd before concluding his show.
The Black Oak Amp has one final show scheduled for their 2022 season as they welcome Blackberry Smoke on Saturday, Oct. 1. Additional details and ticket information can be found at blackoakamp.com.
