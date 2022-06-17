Powerboat Nationals is returning to Branson this weekend for Round Two of its 2022 Liqui Moly Formula Light Series.
The Saturday and Sunday, June 18 and 19, racing events will once again take place at the Branson Landing on Lake Taneycomo. This weekend’s race will be the American Power Boat Association’s Region #7 Championship. Additionally it is just the second of four Powerboat Nationals events Branson will be hosting this summer.
These races are free and open to the public to come and spectate. The viewing area extends from the south side of the Branson Jet Boats dock to the north end of the Bass Pro’s White River Fish House.
The pilots of the fighter jet designed watercrafts race on a high-speed oval course and maintain top speeds as they enter into and maneuver around turns. The Branson race course is designed to stay close to the shoreline, giving spectators an opportunity to see the racing up close.
Races will customarily begin at noon each day and end at 5 p.m. Josh Grisham with Nerd Informants and My100.1 FM is once again returning as the Branson Powerboat Announcer for 2022.
Powerboat Nationals will also be in Branson later this year on July 23 and 24 and Sept. 10 and 11.
For additional information visit powerboatnationals.com.
