With the passing of the Labor Day Weekend, the closing of White Water for the season and faintest sight of leaves beginning their annual color transition, it can only mean fall is just around the corner; especially as Shepherd of the Hills hosts their 2023 Annual Fall Craft Fair.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 8, 9 and 10, the Shepherd of the Hills homestead will host more than 70 vendors as they present their handmade crafts, pottery, chainsaw art, woodworking, jewelry and more. Hours for the fourth annual fair this year will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday and then 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

