With the passing of the Labor Day Weekend, the closing of White Water for the season and faintest sight of leaves beginning their annual color transition, it can only mean fall is just around the corner; especially as Shepherd of the Hills hosts their 2023 Annual Fall Craft Fair.
On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 8, 9 and 10, the Shepherd of the Hills homestead will host more than 70 vendors as they present their handmade crafts, pottery, chainsaw art, woodworking, jewelry and more. Hours for the fourth annual fair this year will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday and then 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
With a $5 entry fee at the gate, attendees are invited to venture throughout the park property to view what all the craft and artisan vendors have to offer. Any booth set up at the craft fair will only be selling original hand-crafted or repurposed creations. No imported, manufactured or direct sales items will be allowed, so attendees can be sure to walk away with a unique, one-of-a-kind item from any of the booths they purchase from.
Entries for all children ages 12 and under are free and will have access to Lil Pete’s Playland with treehouses, playbarn, petting zoo, obstacle course and mini-golf, which the entire family can enjoy. At the fair, the Shepherd of the Hills restaurant, ice cream shop and other shops will be open throughout the day for attendees to enjoy. Food trucks will also be set up in the parking lot of the property for those interested in partaking in the variety of culinary delights they’ll be offering.
As always, the will be live music being performed throughout the day by independent artists and guests will be able to take part in a self-guided tour through the historic farm, including Old Matt’s Cabin.
Live shows will be taking place throughout the weekend inside Shepherd’s Playhouse Theater, as well as the outdoor drama. Attractions will also be open on the adventure park side of the property. Those are not included in the fall craft fall entry
