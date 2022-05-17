This weekend the Black Oak Amphitheater is hosting the Ozark Mountain Rumble Rally, featuring a large music line-up of both local and nationally known bands.
The Stone County concert venue is kicking off their 2022 season on Friday, May 20, with the first of their two day event. Day one of the rumble rally will feature motorcycles, vendors, a swap meet, food, fun and live music from local and regional bands: Black Note, 5th Element, Triple Shot, The Brenda Meyer Band and more.
On Saturday, May 21, the live music continues with performances from Switch. It. Up, Stillhouse, The Comancheros, Green Acres Band and The Kentucky Headhunters. Day two will also see The Georgia Thunderbolts bringing their “soulful southern rock swagger, blistering blues and raw rock to the BOA stage” as they open for The Kentucky Headhunters.
The Georgia Thunderbolts Lead Singer TJ Lyle said with their BOA performance, their goal is to honor their existing fans while also striving to hook in any new listeners as quickly as they can.
“We’re just a southern rock band that likes to play live and we live to engage with our audience,” Lyle said. “We’re really raw and just an honest rock ’n’ roll band. That’s the best thing I can say, is we’re just an honest rock ’n’ roll band. We love what we do and you can tell.”
While this will be their first time performing in southwest Missouri, this won’t be the band’s first time on stage ahead of The Kentucky Headhunters. The two bands have been extremely close since the Thunderbolts opened for the Headhunters back in 2017 at the Chattooga County Fair in Georgia.
“We had never played with the Headhunters before and we…started the set and about half way through the first song we all looked over and Richard (Young) was sitting right there watching us and he didn’t move from where he sat the whole entire time we were playing,” Lyle said. “After the show we were hanging around and talking to the fans and stuff and Richard came up to us and said, ‘How would you guys like to come up and record a record in Kentucky?’ We were like, ‘Oh my gosh. This is awesome.’ It really shaped our future.”
Over the last five years, Lyle explained forming their relationship with Richard Young, who became their manager, and the rest of the Headhunters changed their lives.
“It’s been absolutely wonderful. Richards always got our back and he’s so very professional about things and he knows what to do in situations where most people wouldn’t,” Lyle said. “He does what he says and he’s avid about trying to get us new fans and we wouldn’t be where we are without him. We’re grateful for him and he’s the sixth member of the band.”
Though they’ve never performed at the Black Oak Amp, Lyle shared they’ve heard some incredible things and the band is looking forward to arriving in Missouri.
“Richard has told me things about it and I know they’re excited to be there too. We’re just going to give it everything we have when we get out there. We’re just happy to be there,” Lyle said. “Come out and see us. We’d love to have you if you can make it every show and that would be awesome. We try to play music for the people and you know we couldn’t do it without the people.”
The Georgia Thunderbolts debut album Can We Get A Witness is out now. Lyle said he would like to encourage folks to check it out, especially if they plan to come see the show in Lampe.
“We just wanted to come across as a band who can do multiple things, but still play music, happy, positive uplifting music that people could listen to know matter what they did. That’s what we did and that’s how it turned out,” Lyle said. “I think we’re all really satisfied with it. Now we’re just ready to get back in the studio and start making more music for people to listen to.”
The Day One schedule for the Ozark Mountain Rumble Rally:
11:00 a.m.: Gates Open
11:00–2:30 p.m.: Triple Shot
3:00–6:00 p.m: Black Note
6:30–8:30 p.m: Brenda Meyer Band
9:00—Midnight: Fifth Element
The Day Two schedule for the Ozark Mountain Rumble Rally:
10:00 a.m.: Gates Open
11:00–1:00 p.m.: Switch It Up
1:30-–3:30 p.m.: Stillhouse
4:00–6:30 p.m.: The Comancheros
7:00–8:30 p.m.: The Georgia Thunderbolts
9:00–11:00 p.m.: The Kentucky Headhunters
11:30 p.m.—1:00 a.m.: Green Acres Band
The Black Oak Amphitheater is located at 1728 State Highway H in Lampe.
For additional information on The Georgia Thunderbolts visit www.georgiathunderbolts.com.
Details for all the rumble rally weekend activities and ticket reservations can all be found at blackoakamp.com.
