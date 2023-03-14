Audiences are invited to experience the latest magical production from the Branson Regional Arts Council, which opens this week at the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson.
Puffs or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic, written by Matt Cox, will host six performances over the next two weeks starting on Friday, March 17.
Directed by Kyle Bradley, Puffs tells the story of the Puffs, who just happened to also attend the same wizard school where for seven years a certain young boy wizard conquered evil.
“A tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world,” a release from BRAC stated. “This clever and inventive play “never goes more than a minute without a laugh” giving you a new look at a familiar adventure from the perspective of three potential heroes just trying to make it through a magic school that proves to be very dangerous for children. Alongside them are the Puffs, a group of well-meaning, loyal outsiders with a thing for badgers ‘who are so lovable and relatable, you’ll leave the theater wishing they were in the stories all along.’ Their ‘hilariously heartfelt!’ and epic journey takes the classic story to new places and reimagines what a boy wizard hero can be.”
For this production, many of the performers will play several roles, so those cast have been recognized for their ability to quickly switch from one comedic character role to another.
The cast of Puffs will feature the talents of Loran Polson as The Narrator, Lucas Dahlgren as Wayne Hopkins, Ruben Dutton as Oliver Rivers, Kellsey Bradley as Megan Jones, Molly Tennison as Harry/Mop Ron, Lacey Kellett as Leanne, Hermeoone/French, Maddy Hatfield as Sally Perks/Rowena; Charis Boulden as Susie Bones/Professor McG; Jimmy Bratz as Ernie Mac/Uncle Dave/Fat Friar; Emily Hanner as Hannah/Ghost History Teacher; Trenton Bryant as J. Finch Fletchley/Scorpy/Viktor; Alex Harris as Cedric/Goyle; Jeremiah Reeve as Mr. Voldy/Mr. Nick/ Real Mr. Moody; Mindy Law as Xavia Jones/Ms. Babble; Abby Reeve as 1st Headmaster/Ginny/ Mr. Bagman/Sal/Certain Potions Professor; Ari Franks as 2nd Headmaster/ Ric Gryff/Professor Lanny/Hermeonne #2; Juanita Wilson as Helga/Myrtle/ Runes Teach; Aubriana Chambers as Professor Sproutty/Colin/Hermeoone #3/Seamus; Ellen Barney as Blondo Malfoy/Professor Turban/Rita Scooter/Dragon/Bippy; and Gavin Deel as A Very Tall Man/Clumsy Longbottom/Professor Locky/ Goldstein.
Certain cast members will also serve as members of the ensemble as play Death Buddies, Soul Sucking Security Guards and Wizard Students.
Showtimes for Puffs will include 7 p.m. performances on Friday, March 17; Saturday, March 18; Friday, March 24; and Saturday, March 25; as well as 2 p.m. shows on Sunday, March 19 and Sunday, March 26.
The Historic Owen Theatre is located at 205 S. Commercial Street in Branson. For additional information or to reserve tickets visit bransonarts.org.
