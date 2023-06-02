After undergoing several surgeries, the local entertainment community is rallying behind a longtime Branson guitar player by hosting a benefit show to assist him with medical bills and living expenses as he continues his recovery.
The Pickin’ & Grinnin’ Benefit Show for Dino Strunk will take place at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 11 at the Branson Famous Theatre. The benefit show for Strunk is being produced by Branson Entertainer Doug Gabriel of The Doug Gabriel Show.
“My guitar player Dino Strunk had to go into the hospital and has been out of the show for at least a month and had several medical problems dealing with his colon,” Gabriel said. “He’s gone through several surgeries. They thought it was one thing and then they found another thing and he’s really been hit hard with expenses from all these surgeries and being out of work. And he has no insurance, that’s another thing.”
The show is free and open to the public, however, donations of $10 or more per person are encouraged for admission.
“We really are asking for cash for him. That’s what we want. They can do any amount and it will be safe and 100% goes to him. We’re not doing anything other than trying to raise money for him to try and help him out,” Gabriel said. “Obviously you and I know how expensive medical bills are, so even if this benefit doesn’t touch that, it’s still going to help him in many ways with rent, food and different things. He’s been out of work, so that’s what it’s for.”
Gabriel and members from the cast and band of his show will be performing at the benefit. Additionally the benefit show will feature performances by Johnny Lee, Leona Williams, Kari Garrison, Larry Allred, Melody Hart & Family, Brandon & Megan Mabe, Dean Holman and Ron Williams. Gabriel shared this line-up of entertainers all have a special connection to Strunk in one way or the other.
“Everybody that’s on this show, I picked people that Dino had played for and with and that’s who’s doing the benefit for one big cause,” Gabriel said. “He’s worked for me for 13 years. He’s done some stuff with Melody Hart and them and he was Johnny Lee’s guitar player for a while. So all of these great artists are helping us do this. We’re really appreciative.”
Gabriel added during his career, Strunk has played in numerous other people’s benefits over the years, so now is the community’s chance to rally around him.
“We just want people to come out in support of Dino. I’ve done numerous benefits for other people, I’m asking this time for somebody to help us out with our guitar player. This is a local guy. Everybody in town knows him. He’s a super guy, loves Branson and this community and I would love the whole community to overwhelm him with love and show-up to this show up and donate,” Gabriel said. “It would really help him and it would go a long way. He is on the mend, so that’s the good thing. He’s doing much better now, but it took a while. He’s blown away by the kindness he’s already received, so we’re just trying to help him out the best we can.”
While he’s hopeful to be able to attend the benefit show in person, Gabriel shared it’s still up in the air on if Strunk will be out of the hospital in time.
“He said he could possibly be in the hospital for two more weeks yet, which would put him right around the time we’re hosting this benefit,” Gabriel said. “We want him to take as long as he’s going to need and definitely don’t do anything strenuous. I know he’s anxious to get back to playing. He’s a player at heart. I would say he’s the best I’ve ever heard on guitar. He’s just amazing.”
Gabriel shared everyone he called on to perform in the benefit show, with the exception of those with show conflicts, provided him with an immediate yes.
“That is how this community has always been and one of the reasons why I think you see so many people come here with their families, because this town cares. It’s a tight knit community and so we always try to help our own,” Gabriel said. “Everybody is donating their time on this. It’s really quite something when you see people say ‘Oh yeah’ and they don’t hesitate to say, ‘Yeah, I want to help out.’”
No reserved seating tickets will be available as all seating will be first come/first serve general admission seats. Those planning on attending the show are invited to stop by the Branson Famous Theatre box office to get their tickets in advance or purchase them at the door on the day of the event.
“They’re going to get a little ticket. It’s not like a regular ticket you get at the theater. Once they make their donation, the box office will give them this ticket,” Gabriel said. “They bring that ticket back that day if they want or they can do it all that day. We’ll have people in the lobby taking the donations that day and giving the tickets out.”
For anyone who is unable to attend the show on June 11, but would still like to showcase their support, Gabriel said they have set up a donation box for Strunk at the Branson Famous Theatre box office for folks who would like to just pop by and make a cash donation.
“To us, he’s part of our family and he says that himself. He’s good to my kids and we’ve become a family there,” Gabriel said. “He’s just great and I know Dino would say this too. He just really thanks the Lord for the Lord bringing him through this. It’s God doing it. We’re doing this. We’re throwing it out the community and asking them to help us. Let’s fill this theater. It would be great.”
The Branson Famous Theatre is located at 645 Historic Highway 165 in Branson. Entertainers interested in performing in the show or folks wanting to volunteer their time or services for the benefit can contact Gabriel at 417-337-2004.
