The Duttons will be performing live at the Missouri Bicentennial Inaugural Ball in Jefferson City on Saturday, Sept. 18.
In a press release, The Duttons said a couple weeks ago they had canceled their show on Saturday, but it wasn’t until recently they were able to share why.
“We could not be more thrilled with this honor,” The Duttons said in the release. “We will have the honor of performing on the State Capitol Grounds in Jefferson City for the Inaugural Ball. We hope that many of you will be able to attend, and if not, no worries, we will be in the theater the following Monday and back to our regular schedule. Jefferson City, here we come!”
The ball is being held on the Missouri State Capitol North Lawn and will also feature a fireworks display on top of the live music. The Duttons announced during their YouTube Live on Sept. 2 they would be performing “The Missouri Waltz” at the event.
The day of events in Jefferson City will also include the Bicentennial Inaugural Parade at 10 a.m. Various community engagement items will additionally be on display at the Missouri State Capitol including Missouri professional sports championship trophies, the Missouri Bicentennial Quilt, the Missouri State Parks Quilt and the Missouri Bicentennial Mural.
For additional information visit governor.mo.gov or theduttons.com.
(0) comments
