Can you believe it! We’re only three weeks away from Christmas and there are still so many Christmas Trees I’ve not had the chance to showcase yet. Welcome back to another edition of Tim’s Christmas Tree Corner. This week I want to feature a tree at one of my favorite places in Branson, The Track Family Fun Parks.
The Christmas Tree for The Track sits in front of the Heavy Metal High Rise go-kart track, which is located between Andy’s Frozen Custard and The Hughes Brothers Theatre.
The Track Christmas Tree has alway been unique and I believe has been a yearly display long before Branson began their campaign to become America’s Christmas Tree City. Adorned with strands of lights, the tree also features checkered racing flags and what I assume are go-kart tires. It’s a fun addition to the array of Christmas Trees in Branson and I’m always happy to see it return each season.
As always I would like to encourage everyone to take an evening this month and drive around to visit as many of these excellent Christmas Trees on display throughout town. It’s a memory worth creating and a tradition worth starting. If anyone has any suggestions on the next Christmas Tree I should feature, please email me at tchurch@bransontrilakesnews.com.
The Christmas Tree is located at Track No. 4 at 3345 76 Country Blvd. Visit bransontracks.com.
