After being postponed for more than a year due to the pandemic, the Branson Regional Arts Council will finally present its BRAC Summer Youth Theatre Institute production of “Peter Pan Jr.”
Since June 28, the BRAC educational staff of directors, choreographers and instructors have been working with the 56 young actors participating in the 2021 institute to prepare them for their upcoming performance.
“Peter Pan Jr.” is a musical based on the play by J.M Barrie, features a score by Morris “Moose” Charlap and Jule Styne, and lyrics by Carolyn Leigh, Betty Camden and Adolph Green.
“Peter Pan Jr.” Music Director Delya Uebel said all the actors audiences will see in the production are between the ages of 6 and 18.
“We loved the fact that those kids wanted to be there and they wanted to absorb as much as possible,” Uebel said. “They are doing a great job, but it’s taken us a while to be able to put this together because of COVID.”
There will be a total of six different performances, spanning a period of four days starting on Thursday, June 15.
Assistant Music Director Phyllis Pasley said some of the participating students are veteran performers, but for some, this production marks their first moment on stage.
“The students have learned everything in an amazingly short amount of time. They have worked very hard … there are nine rehearsal days,” Pasley said. “The first of the nine days was spent getting to know each other and learning the basics as for what the students might do for their auditions on day two. Day two was primarily audition day. The cast was selected and they were informed the night of day two regarding who would be taking each role. We have two different casts of students, although we have several principal players that are going to perform at all six shows. The theater just will not accommodate 56 on stage constantly. I would say, we probably have about 30 at the most on stage at any given time.”
The BRAC production of “Peter Pan Jr.” is directed by Jacob Deck and Jacob Estes. Joining Uebel and Pasley on the production team includes Producers Karie Dykeman, Kim Hale and Lisa Murphy; Education Specialist Somer Dean; Education Assistants Kristine Brown, Pamela Meadows, Corbin Rich, Tiffany Rich, MJ Szumowski and Molly Zettel; Lighting Director Pamela Meadows; Technical Director Mac Hill; and BRAC Executive Director Jim Barber.
Throughout the rehearsal process, Uebel said the students were split into groups to learn all the different pieces that come together to bring the production to life on stage.
“We have four sections where we’re teaching the students the songs, while another group might be taking on the characteristics of their particular person they are on stage. Then we have the choreography and then we have the staging, so we are constantly flipping the kids back and forth,” Uebel said. “It’s part of our educational program to get kids out there and experience what it’s like to be in the theatre, what it’s like to sing, what it’s like to dance and what it’s like to be on stage.”
While the students learn a lot about the world of theatre during their time in the institute, Pasley said she believes the young actors also learn a lot about life during their time together.
“Not only do they learn the basics of being involved in musical theater, but they learn so many other skills that are life skills that are just so powerful, such as teamwork, cooperation, being patient and their perseverance by sticking with their part,” Pasley said. “The work ethic of having to go away after our rehearsals together, and perhaps work on something at home so it is ready the next day. These kids have fulfilled that with flying colors. I am just absolutely amazed they’re as far as they are in as little time.”
The 56 young cast members of “Peter Pan Jr.” feature the talents of:
Abby Wheeler as Peter Pan, Sophie Douglas as Wendy, Jack Brown as John—Cast 1), Indy Griffith as John—Cast 2, Zoey Viola as Michael—Cast 1), Lee Brown as Michael—Cast 2, Molly McNeill as Liza—Cast 1), Georgia Griffith as Liza—Cast 2, Roxas Pace as Nana—Cast 1, Emma Chandler as Nana—Cast 2, Maddison Moore as Mrs. Darling, Pace Gillman as Mr. Darling, Renee Elkady as Captain Hook, Olivia Buttram as Smee—Cast 1), Emily Rivere as Smee—Cast 2, Ava Belin as Tiger Lily, Tayton Boyd as Crocodile—Cast 1, Korey Brown as Crocodile—Cast 2, Jael Frost as Nibs—Cast 1, Mercy Griffith as Nibs—Cast 2, Caleb Spurling as Slightly—Cast 1, Duncan Brown as Slightly—Cast 2, Millie Stauffer as Curleyas—Cast 1, Sylvie Barbour as Curley—Cast 2, Judson Coffman as Twin #1, James Coffman as Twin #2, Elizabeth Bohner as Tootles—Cast 1, Piper Brown as Tootles—Cast 2, Roman Serfaty as Ensemble/Lost Boys, Seth Bounds as Ensemble/Lost Boys—Cast 1, Henry Osban as Noodler, Mcartney Young as Jukes, Brennan Bilberry as Starkey, Selah Osban as Cecco, Truly Rich as Ensemble/Pirates, Lexi Keaton as Ensemble/Pirates, Spencer Coffman as Ensemble/Pirates, Owen Harsh as Ensemble/Pirates,, Remy Ziegelbauer as Ensemble/Pirates—Cast 1, Myles Mitchell as Ensemble/Pirates—Cast 2, Lindan Seaman as Ensemble/Pirates—Cast 2, Kate Sutherland as Small Brave Girl—Cast 1, Charlee Mitchell as Small Brave Girl—Cast 2, Ashley Rodgers as Brave Girl #1—Cast 1/Ensemble—Cast 2, Kylee Chandler as Brave Girl #1—Cast 2/Ensemble—Cast 1, Bekah Williams as Brave Girl #2—Cast 1/Ensemble—Cast 2, Vivian Redington as Brave Girl #2—Cast 2/Ensemble— Cast 1, Hallie Groff as Brave Girls/Boys Ensemble, Gianna Daniels as Brave Girls/Boys Ensemble—Cast 1, Lundyn Mitchell as Brave Girls/Boys Ensemble—Cast 2, Lexi Spinning as Brave Girls/Boys Ensemble—Cast 1, Addy Williams Brave Girls/Boys Ensemble—Cast 2, Jemma Braica as Brave Girls/Boys Ensemble—Cast 1, Abigail Ray as Brave Girls/Boys Ensemble—Cast 2, Shamarah Bounds as Brave Girls/Boys Ensemble—Cast 1, and Sofe Bounds as Brave Girls/Boys Ensemble—Cast 1.
Showtimes for the musical at the Historic Owen Theatre in Branson are Thursday, July 15 at 7 p.m.; Friday, July 16 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, July 17, at 2 and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, July 18 at 2 and 7 p.m.
Reserved tickets are on sale now at bransonarts.org/tix. For additional information about the production or BRAC visit bransonarts.org.
