Branson’s Jammin’ for Jesus will host their next concert on Sunday, May 7, at the Branson Famous Theatre, with the proceeds benefiting the Ozark Mountain Music Association.
The music will begin at 2 p.m. with Branson’s Sweetheart Miss Kari Garrison of Clay Cooper’s Country Express, Theater Hosts Brandon and Megan Mabe, and Concert Hosts Brian Pendergrass and Sheila Meeker. The May concert will also feature the music ministries of Saxophonists Gary Dooms and Vocalist Anita French-Kidd Stahl, Jo Fox, Marlene Pelt, and husband and wife duo The Russell, who are making their Jammin’ for Jesus debut.
“These anointed guests have a burning desire to share God’s unfathomable love and amazing salvation through song with their family and friends,” a press release from Jammin’ for Jesus stated.
Admission into the concert is free with a donation to benefit Ozark Mountain Music Association. Not only is Kari Garrison the special guest this month, but she is also on the board of the OMMA and is very involved in the children’s music training during the Summer Kids Camp. The donations looking to be collected include individually wrapped snacks to help supplement the lunch, dinners and snacks the organization provides for their 50 campers.
Examples of snacks include individually wrapped Little Debbie snacks, cheese crackers, Chex Mix, cookies, fruit snacks or anything a teenager would love. Cash donations will also be accepted to help support the scholarships presented to children who are unable to afford the camp.
“Kari will be bringing some of her sweet former students who have participated in the camp in the past. They will be playing their instruments and singing with her. We are so excited to have Kari and some of her previous camp students bless us with their amazing talents,” the release stated. “We are also honored to be able to help support their camp through your generous donations. Jammin’ for Jesus concerts are always free and no one is turned away. Make plans now to attend Sunday, May 7, as you are blessed with God’s Word delivered through music.”
A donation table for OMMA will be set up in the theater auditorium. The concert will run from 2 to 4 p.m. and a love offering will be taken.
The Branson Famous Theatre, home to Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers, is located at 645 State Highway 165 at Green Mountain Drive in Branson. For additional information email bransonj4j@gmail.com or visit bransonjamminforjesus.com.
