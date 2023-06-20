Providing audiences with a combination of culture, humor, passion and zest, Broadway to Bublé Starring George Dyer is back at The Americana Theatre for the 2023 season.
Showcasing the award-winning tenor vocals of George Dyer, guests of the Branson production are additionally treated to the talents of Clarisse Dyer, as the husband and wife duo conduct a world class presentation; featuring a variety of musical genres.
“Some of the best of Broadway all the way to the big band sound. Michael Bublé, Dean Martin we do, you know Bobby Darren and when we switch the show up we’ve done Frank Sinatra and it’s that type of wide variety,” George said. “I grew up a country boy wanting to sing country music and then got into classical music and sung opera before I came here. I always loved all kinds of music and tried to be able to be a crossover artist to where I could legitimately sing. And some things I do better than others obviously. I think my strong suit is probably opera.”
George said he encourages anyone contemplating on coming to see the show to do so regardless of how large or small their love for Broadway and opera music is.
“We produce the show, and the songs that we choose are songs we think people can relate to and anyone can relate to no matter what age or no matter what your socioeconomic background is,” George said. “No matter if they come and go, ‘I don’t like Broadway. I don’t like opera.’ And then they come and then they go, ‘I love that.’ One of my favorite compliments is, ‘I never thought I’d say this, but I want to go see an opera now.”
George added, they provide their audiences in Branson, regardless of their theatrical music knowledge or experience, many ways to access the bridge to the music being performed.
“We try to make it accessible too with the translations up on stage and vignettes, the video introductions, so they have some context to what’s going on; no matter what. Music touches you. It just goes through us and it touches you and gives you an experience,” George said. “No matter what the genre is, we try to do it to a level that people can relate to it, can connect with it on their own level and have an experience and be moved by it. That’s really what the show is all about…just like we have favorite foods, we all like food and we all like some foods more than others, but they’ll love our buffet. This is kind of like a musical buffet, because they get different styles of music.”
Throughout the production, audiences will hear some pieces they may not be as familiar with, but many they will be; such as selections from “The Phantom of the Opera” and “Les Miserables.”
“People who like Broadway will love the Broadway section. People who don’t know opera, but will love that classical Josh Groban style, because nobody has those kinds mixed together. There’s not too many who can sing the variety that we do from the best of the opera to the best of your Dean Martin, which you have the Rat Pack and Bublé and that style of music,” Clarisse said. “You’ve got the classics that are known by the audiences for all time or it’s new stuff that they’ve never seen like ‘Hamilton’ or ‘The Greatest Showman’…Trying to bring those memories and those feelings of where they were the first time when they heard it, so they overall are getting this experience of being uplifted and music they knew growing up or favorite in the future. That sort of thing that just sort of speaks to them on that level.”
Another element of the production George works to instill into the atmosphere from the beginning of every show, is the establishment of a personal connection with those in the audience.
“We hope that they’ll love everything, but really just be moved by certain things that they can all connect to something. Somebody can come and feel it was worth that whole experience for that one thing and that’s what we hope,” George said. “I hope they walk out and go, ‘That was a great show. I really enjoyed it.’ I hope we make that connection…and they can relax and enjoy the show and connect with it and truly feel like the songs are being sung for them and not just at them.”
As the Broadway to Bublé show is often compared to ones seen in New Vegas or New York, as opposed to those in Branson, Clarisse explained this comparison can be attributed to the training and experience George has as a vocalist.
“It’s not really about the lights, the costumes or the dancers. It’s the vocals. All of that enhances of course. It’s a production value, but the voices and the music that we’re connecting with the audience. We’re not just singing at the them, like George says, we’re singing to them and trying to make that connection,” Clarisse said. “It’s a must see, if you come to Branson. Just to see the diversity. Just to see what Branson has to offer. It’s not just country. It’s not just gospel. It’s not just rock ’n’ roll through the ages and Elvis tributes, even though they’re great entertainers, talents and everyone has their niche that they like. But this gives you an overall kind of last of all of that, within one show.”
George shared since they arrived in Branson, going on 14 years ago now, they’ve repeatedly heard the same question season after season: “What are you doing here in Branson?”
“In 2010, we actually did a little pre-trial run at The Duttons. They’re kind of the ones that brought us here. I was looking to come off the road from doing opera, because I was gone all the time,” George said. “God brought us here. Every other avenue that I was looking at, other options, it was like hitting a brick wall. But all the sudden, when it was Branson, it was like all the sudden all the pieces fell together. It was miraculous. After praying about it too, I felt and I knew this is where God wanted us to come for various reasons. Because this is what I do. I am an entertainer. I am a singer. I hated to do anything else. I could do other things, but I love to be able to perform and do what I love to do and make a living at it.”
George’s desire to come off the road was family motivated. As the father of four children, George explained he wanted to be home with his family; and not only did Branson provide consistent family time, it meant all six of them could perform in the show together.
“That’s why we came here and we’ve loved it. People ask me, ‘What are you doing here? You’re a world class singer.’ Well, I’m here because I want to be here and I want people to think of Branson as a world class entertainment destination,” George said. “If we can help with that image, then that’s an important thing. There’s something special about Branson that you won’t find anywhere in the world.”
With their children grown, some of whom have now married and moved away from the area, the husband and wife duo are the only two members of their show’s cast. Those looking at the performance schedule for the 2023 season may notice a limited schedule this year for the Dyers. George shared they were offered some additional global touring opportunities this season, which were too good to refuse.
“There’s a tour company that has sent tour groups to our show for years. They have employed us to manage tours and perform. They send us all over the world and during that time we make more money out on the road than we do here,” George said. “I said the only time they can’t have us is Christmas, from the middle of October to the middle of December. Now if things started picking up here in Branson, we’d probably only leave during off season.”
When working for this touring company, George explained they have opportunities to perform and connect with audiences on a global scale.
“They send us all over the world. We just got back from Egypt and Italy and Israel and Jordan and Romania, Hungry. Earlier, in January, we were in Australia, New Zealand and this next January they’re sending us to Antarctica,” George said. “This September they’re sending us to Greece and Italy and Turkey and the Rhine River. It’s a win/win. They pay us and we get to perform. We do an act a day. We do an actual performance while we’re on the cruise ship itself.”
Showtimes for Broadway to Bublé Starring George Dyer for the month of June are at 10 a.m. on Mondays, Tuesday and Thursdays; in August at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays; and October through December at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The Christmas version of the production will run from Nov. 2 through Dec. 16. The Americana Theatre is located at 2905 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson.
For additional information on the production or to make ticket reservations call 417-544-8700 or visit americanatheatrebranson.com. To keep up with the Dyers adventures while they are in and of town, follow them on Facebook at ‘The George Dyer Show.’
