The vocal and instrumental melodies of a local family band echoed throughout Stone County on the final Friday of January as the Farnum Family took to the stage for their monthly presentation of Ozark Mountain Friday Nights.
On Friday, Jan. 29, the community gathered once more inside the New Testament Christian Church of Reeds Spring to enjoy the first OMFN performance of 2023. The Farnum Family features the talents of Benjamin on guitar, Hannah on fiddle, Maggie on Bass, Matthew on vocals, Trish (Mom) on piano and penny whistle and Norm (Dad) on the five-string banjo.
Now entering into their third season of hosting this free monthly concert series, Norm shared the credit for the creation of this event goes to Larry Sifford with Missouri Boatride Bluegrass Band.
“They performed and did a free show out there in Kimberling City. Then due to circumstances, he moved here to the New Testament Christian Church and that was in 2020,” Norm said. “Larry said, ‘Norm, I’m getting to old for this…Why don’t you take the reins on this.’ So he kind of passed the baton onto us and we felt it was a good thing to provide live music to the community, family friendly, Christian, a lot of old type tunes. Our audiences are primarily senior citizens, so they can relate to that kind of music. I’m a senior citizen, I can relate to that kind of music. I’ve trained/suggested to my children that they relate to that kind of music, because it is very entertaining. It’s tried and true.”
For folks who have yet to experience an evening with the Farnum Family, Norm explained what audiences can expect.
“It’s a live show. We try to add a little family humor and banter back and forth,” Norm said. “The fact that we have a lot of regulars come, so evidently we’re doing something that they seem to enjoy.”
Trish added they present a little bit of everything during the show.
“We try to do different songs each time. We’ll have the occasional song repeated, but a few months apart,” Trish said. “We do a variety of music. Some bluegrass, some country standard, some gospel and some Irish tunes as well. I play a little bit of pennywhistle and piano and we just have other acoustic instruments.”
In addition, audiences are treated each month to a special guest or two who join the Farnums on stage to showcase their talents.
“A lot of times they’re just friends of ours in music. We’ve had several of the Homestead Pickers, Randy Plummer, and John Fullerton,” Tish said. “We’ve also got Leevon DeCourley, who’s a local bluegrass musician and Bob Nichols, who is well known as a longtime entertainer and music supporter in the area.”
For many locals, the Farnum name has been associated with their music playing around the area, but for some a performance at OMFN will be their first chance to see them perform.
“Trish and I performed on the Lake Queen for many years as a duet. Before that Trish was playing ragtime piano at Shepherd of the Hills for their Homestead Comedy Revue, which is something they had back in the late ‘80s,” Norm said. “I used to play banjo at the Roy Clark Theatre and before that even out at Silver Dollar City as a bartender in the Saloon Show. I guess I started in the music business in the Branson area in 1977, so I’m an old timer.”
As their children began to get older, they soon began to join their parents on stage.
“The oldest started lessons in 2003 and I think we started doing shows as a family in late 2004 and it just kind of grew from there. We had an opportunity, having worked for Silver Dollar City and D.A. Callaway who I knew very well,” Norm said. “I called D.A. one day back in late 2005 and he hired us to play music right there at the hospitality stage, which was just a little place where as people came into the park they got to see the Farnum Family. We enjoyed it and we’ve been playing there quite regularly ever since, so that’s been a real blessing as well to our family. All the kids love it particularly.”
The OMFN shows are made free to the public through the support of area businesses and individuals. At this time, two additional 2023 Ozark Mountain Friday Nights have been scheduled for Friday, Feb. 24 and Friday, March 24.
Those interested in spending more time with the Farnum Family have a couple of options to do so. Hannah hosts her own Facebook Live show called Fiddlin’ Friday at Five with her brother Benjamin. The show, which begins most Fridays at 5 p.m., features the siblings playing and singing listen requests.
The New Testament Christian Church, which was formerly the junior high school, is located at 21016 Main Street in Reeds Spring and offers seating for more than 400 patrons.
For more information on these shows, updates on future concert guests and more, call 417-337-3432 or visit farnumfamily.org. Additional details will also be shared to the Farnum Family page on Facebook.
