The Branson Regional Arts Council was the recipient of a nearly $6,000 check from the Embers Cigar Lounge.
In March, the Embers Cigar Lounge eMbers Only Cigar Club, hosted their Sporting Clays for the Arts Event to raise money for BRAC. The fundraising event raised a total of $5,812 for the arts council.
“We are very excited about our participation in the Sporting Clay Shoot to support the Branson Regional Arts Council,” Club Chairman Tom Forster said in a press release from BRAC. “As a group we feel strongly that by involving folks of all ages, especially the young, to become involved in the arts, we can introduce lifelong passions that only add to our amazing culture right here in the Ozarks.”
The eMbers Only Cigar Club was founded in 2020 with the goal of giving and supporting locally owned charitable organizations who work hard to bring value to the local community.
“Our community is blessed to have business owners like Kevin and Betsy McConnell who support the club’s passion to create charitable events for the Branson area,” Forster said.
While the proceeds were immediately presented to the BRAC following the March fundraiser, a formal check presentation was held at the Embers Cigar Lounge in Branson on May 17, with several members of the club in attendance.
“I wish to thank everyone involved in this fundraising event, from those who registered to participate as shooters, to the generous area business leaders who gave of their resources to benefit the important work being done by the Arts Council,” BRAC Executive Director Jim Barber said in the release. “Special appreciation to Kevin and Betsy McConnell and Tom Forster for sharing my appreciation of just how vital a thriving arts education program is to the future growth and esteem of young people in our community.”
Event sponsors who donated to the fundraising event included: Reece Nichols Real Estate—RPT Homes LLC (Event Sponsor), Show Me Flooring, Embers Cigar Lounge, Branson IMAX Entertainment Complex, Branson Screen Printing, Starvin Marvin’s Restaurant, Outraged Rage Room, Weathered Oak LLC, The Tracks, Connell Insurance, Myers Hospitality, the Clay Cooper Theatre and American Exposition LLC.
For additional photos from the clay shooting event or more information visit bransonarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.