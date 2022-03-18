Pink Jeep Tours has officially begun their inaugural season in Branson, as they began welcoming guests on Tuesday, March 15.
In 1960, Pink Jeep tours was founded by Don Pratt in Sedona, Arizona. After a few decades in business, the company was bought by Shawn Wendell in 1988. Fast forward to 1995 when the company acquired Tim Expeditions in Sedona and 1996 when they acquired Sedona Adventures.
In 2001, the tour company launched their first offerings in Las Vegas, which was followed by the opening of the Grand Canyon tours in 2012 in Tusayan, Arizona. The parent company, Pink Adventure Group was formed in 2014 and in 2018 Herschend Enterprises acquired Pink Adventures Tours.
The Herschend’s quickly expanded Pink Adventure Tours to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in 2019, before finally setting up operations in Branson this year.
Pink Jeep Tours Branson Ambassador Tom McCabe shared why Branson became the fifth destination for the off-road adventure company.
“We needed to be in the Smoky Mountains, so when Herschend Enterprises purchased us in ’18, we started off there in 2019,” McCabe said. “Herschend Enterprises started here in Branson, Missouri with Marvel Cave 62 years ago. This is their home base and they wanted Pink Jeep to come here. And it’s family entertainment. That’s what we’re all about. Creating memories worth repeating. That’s a huge thing for Herschend Enterprises.”
Currently there will be four tours available to folks embarking on a Pink Jeep Adventure.
“It is a guided tour through Branson. We have two, two-hour tours. They both end up on Mount Baird and that is the highest point in Branson and it is the most spectacular view of Table Rock Lake,” McCabe said. “We have what is called Lakes and Landmarks and that takes us over the dam and Table Rock Lake and then we get up on top of Baird Mountain. Then we have one that goes through on 76, through Branson all the main down Main Street and through Hollister, up to the Table Rock overlook. We’ll get out there and take pictures there. Then that ends up on Mount Baird too for our thrilling off-road trail.”
In addition, those two tour routes will also be offered as sunset tours, which will both end with a lake-view sunset viewing from atop Baird Mountain.
Depending on the city, the vehicles used for the tours will vary, but in Branson, Pink Jeep tours will be utilizing Jeep Wranglers for their pink fleet.
“They’re four-door Jeep Wranglers. When we purchase them from the car dealership and then we get them to Sedona, Arizona we strip them all the way down,” McCabe said. “You can get on Youtube and actually see how they strip it down and rebuild it. It takes about six weeks to make our jeeps worthy enough to carry nine passengers at a time.”
Tickets for any of the Branson Pink Jeep Tours are $55 for adults and $48 for children ages 2 to 12. Children must be two-years old or older to participate in a Branson tour and all children must be accompanied by an adult.
Pink Jeep offers private tours for up to eight people for $440. Additionally the company provides group tours and special event custom adventures and packages for weddings, corporate events, student groups and family reunions.
McCabe shared getting to see, do and go to the places Pink Jeep Tours take guests in Branson, is an experience folks can only have with Pink Jeep.
“No one else can get up Mount Baird unless they’re in a Pink Jeep,” McCabe said. “You’re basically going to get here in a car and you’re going to get on a Pink Jeep and you’re not only going to be educated, you’re going to be entertained and you’re going to have a great experience on an off-road trail as well.”
The Pink Jeep Branson Headquarters are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week, year-round. During the summer, hours are extended to 8 p.m. While advance reservations are not required, they are encouraged for guests who want the best availability of tours and departure times.
Pink Jeep Tours are located at 3310 76 Country Blvd. in Branson, next door to Dominos. For additional information call 1-800-873-3662 or visit pinkadventuretours.com/tours/branson-tours.
