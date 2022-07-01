After eight seasons with Grand Country Music Hall, New South is saying goodbye to Lead Singer David Ragan.
During his time with Grand Country, Ragan performed with New South as a part of the Grand Jubilee, New South Gospel and Branson Country USA shows. Prior to joining Grand Country in 2014, Ragan performed with gospel groups The Inspirations and The Perry’s. Ragan shared he was drawn into the world of gospel music at an early age.
“I have three younger brothers and at a young age we learned how to sing harmony by listening to gospel groups, one in particular that I would go on to join ironically. When I first heard this group they were The Inspirations and they’re based out of North Carolina,” Ragan said. “We lived up in Michigan, so we didn’t get a lot of groups our way. We had to go down to Detroit to see this group and when I saw what they did and I heard them, it just kind of changed my life. I fell in love with anything that had four-part harmony in it from then on and I was 14-years old. When I was 22, I actually joined that group and rode that same bus for five years, which was pretty cool.”
A couple times a year, The Inspirations would come to Branson to perform, leading to a friendship between Ragan and longtime New South Bass Singer Mark McCauley, who was a fan of the gospel quartet. Over the next couple of years, Ragan said he would receive invites from McCauley to join New South when they had an opening.
“Somebody would leave and he’d call me, ‘Hey man, you know we got somebody leaving our group here.’ I still didn’t know anything about it, so I wasn’t really keyed into it at all,” Ragan said. “I always turned it down, ‘No I’m happy doing what I’m doing.’”
Following his time with The Inspirations and after he had been with The Perry’s for around a year, Ragan said he had begun to consider doing something different come 2014.
“I came off the road and just didn’t want to be on the road anymore. For lots of reasons, but a lot of it had to do with family and I just really didn’t want to be on the road anymore,” Ragan said. “I still loved to sing and low and behold I got a call from Mark McCauley right about that time. He said, ‘Man, I know I called you before.’ I said, ‘Let me think about it, you know.’ So he sent me some stuff and they agreed to fly me to Branson.”
Ragan shared when he arrived in Branson to audition for Grand Country, he had no idea what to expect.
“Coming from gospel music I really didn’t know very much secular music at all,” Ragan said. “I sat in there and watched the Grand Jubilee for the first time and I remember the first thing I thought was, ‘There’s no way I can do this. There’s no way. I can sing, but I don’t think I could move and just be very entertaining.’ But I auditioned that night and they offered me the job and I took it and I moved from Tennessee to Missouri. I got hired in October of 2014.”
While making the transition from all gospel music to a variety of genres was pretty straight forward, Ragan said there were some things that took some getting used to.
“I was used to doing longer sets. We sang a lot. Gospel singers sing a lot of music in a short amount of time; usually. It’s not as much about the presentation as it is in Branson. In Branson you’ve got an audience of people, a lot of them are on vacation and maybe have little kids or shorter attention spans. You have to keep them entertained, you have to keep it fast paced. That was a little bit of an adjustment.”
Ragan also joked how the dancing element of the show was a bit of a challenge in the beginning as well.
“Coming from gospel, there’s not a lot of that, so learning how to move a little bit. I’m not a dancer. Mike jokes about that all the time, but I’m really not. Now I just know how to move. I just know how to associate the words and the music with what my body is doing at the time,” Ragan said. “Really the hardest part of it was changing clothes real fast…it’s probably the most difficult thing you do in a night. Right now in the Jubilee I think I have 14 costume changes in a two hour show. I don’t think anything of it now, but when I first came I was, ‘There’s no way I’m going to get on stage on time,’ and I’d go home and have nightmares about missing a curtain call or something.”
As for what’s next for the Branson entertainer, Ragan shared he and his family are moving back to his hometown in Michigan.
“There’s many factors that have gone into it, but one of the biggest for me personally, my family is still all in Michigan; at least most of them. I’ve got my mom and dad still live in the same house I grew up in,” Ragan said. “My brother, his wife and their kids live really close to them and then my extended family are all around them. I’ve been away from home full time for about 18 years. I’m 36 and as I think about the passing of time and being so far away from them.”
While both Ragan and his wife Reagan (Yes, her name is Reagan Ragan), love Branson, Ragan shared they felt this would be the best time to make a transition.
“Our kids, our oldest is 4 and she’s about to go into school and we thought this is a pretty good time. That, combined with the housing market made a lot of sense to make a move right now and it just kind of turned into this,” Reagan said. “Nothing lasts forever and that was another thing. How long am I going to do this? It’s not that I don’t love to sing. I certainly do, but at this point in my life my family is No. 1. As much as I love to sing, I’ve been having to work two jobs the last two years and with the sale of our house is going to enable us to kind of scale back on how busy we have to be and that’s very attractive to us right now.”
Those wishing to catch Ragan’s final performances at Grand Country can do so this upcoming week.
“Wednesday the 6th of July is my last Grand Jubilee and that will kind of be the last big hurrah, because that’s our flagship show. My last actual show will be the next day in the afternoon with New South Gospel will be my official last show and that will be on Thursday at 3 o’clock. Ironically that was the first show that I did at Grand Country,” Ragan said. “It’s kind of cool that my last show is going to be my first one that I did. I don’t think I’ll be on Monday or Tuesday of next week. I think we’re going to let the new guy kind of get his feet wet.”
On Thursday, June 30, Grand Country officially announced Barry Arwood would be joining Mark McCauley, Luke Menard and Eric Dalton as the newest member of New South following Ragan’s departure.
“I didn’t know Barry real well, but I had heard him sing and I was impressed with him the first time I heard him sing. He sings with The Sons…and they sang on our TV show. I’m a fan of harmony, so I listened to what they did and he stuck out to me for sure. What I’ve noticed from working with him the last week or so, because he’s kind of shadowing me right now on the show and learning the feel of backstage. He’s had some questions for me, but honestly the guy’s a great singer,” Ragan said. “He’s got a lot of confidence and that will take him a long way, but really the best think I can say about him is his attitude. He’s got a great attitude. He’s got a very warm and open personality. He’s very friendly. That will resonate perfectly with the people we sing to on a regular basis.”
