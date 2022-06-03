Family, friends and fans gathered in Branson on Friday, May 27, to celebrate the life of Legendary Country Music Star Mickey Gilley.
The memorial service for the country music icon was hosted at Mickey’s Gilley’s Grand Shanghai Theatre and featured a number of songs and stories from some of Gilley’s closest friends and family.
Gilley was born on March 9, 1936 in Natchez, Mississippi and was raised in Ferriday, Louisiana. He died on May 7, 2022 in Springfield. In his career, Gilley earned 39 Top 10 Hits and 17 No.1 songs and was best known for his songs, “Stand By Me,” “Room Full of Roses,” “Chains of Love” and “Lonely Nights.”
The celebration of life was hosted by Gilley’s life-long friend, Country Music Producer Eddie Kilroy.
“I came out of the rodeo world. I spent a lot of years there. It’s a tough game and the people that play that game are double tough. But the toughest guy that I’ve ever known in my life was Mickey Gilley,” Kilroy said. “He has such a sweet spirit. You didn’t look at Mickey and go, ‘Boy, here comes a tough guy.’ He’s a guy that’s radiating love. He loved people. He loved his fans. He would spend all night signing autographs if necessary and what a guy Gilley was.”
As a part of the opening of the ceremony, Kilroy read a special letter to attendees from Mr. Tan, the owner of the Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre.
“Mickey and Cindy Gilley are more than business partners. They’re our family. Out of love and sincere appreciation and respect, as I’ve always said, Mickey Gilley’s name will remain on this theater,” Kilroy read. “Cindy this theater is and will always be your home away from home. This message is from my heart.”
Following a performance from Branson’s own Mike Walker, who sang Frank Sinatra’s “My Way,” Country Music Artist T. G. Sheppard took to the stage to share some thoughts and stories.
“He knew how to be a friend. He always took the time to just see how I was doing by phone call. To tell me the newest joke he had just heard. He loved to laugh. God did he love to laugh,” Sheppard said. “Most people in our business never seem to have time enough to be friends with the schedules that we all keep, but Mickey always found time for his friends. He touched each and every one of us in this room whether it was family, friend or fan. He truly changed the course of country music single handedly with the Urban Cowboy movement.”
Sheppard additionally read a letter on behalf of Gilley’s wife Cindy.
“The love we shared was all about you and me. You never failed to tell me everyday, ‘I love you and thank you for taking care of me.’ There was nowhere I’d rather be than by your side,” Sheppard read from the letter. “You were bigger than life. You left a legacy of music, but more importantly, your kindness and compassion for everyone, including God’s little creatures is unsurpassed. Status meant nothing to you. You could build a road from here to heaven with the stories of love and memories from family and friends that love you so deeply.”
Before exiting the stage, Sheppard spoke directly to Cindy on behalf of Mickey.
“I have something for you from Mickey. For 37 years of love that you showed him, for you he wants me to give you 37 roses,” Sheppard said as he stepped down from the stage to personally present Cindy with those 37 roses.
Though unable to attend the ceremony in person, American Pop Singer Tony Orlando shared a message via video.
“Anybody who has ever watched Mickey Gilley perform you knew you were sitting and watching one of the greatest performers ever. Anyone who ever sat and listened to Mickey Gilley play the keyboards, the piano,” Orlando said. “More important than all the talent in the world that God blessed him with, God blessed him with being a good human being, an unbelievable friend, an unbelievable husband, an unbelievable guy who cared about his friends, like me.”
Longtime Branson Entertainer Jim Stafford also appeared at the ceremony via video with a message.
“I’ve never seen anybody have a better time out on stage than Mickey Gilley. I was lucky to work with him on some dates,” Stafford said. “When we were both in town, and we would meet for lunch from time to time and sometimes dinner. Cindy and Kelly would come along and add their own brand of fun. That’s what I remember mostly about Mickey. Fun and plenty of it. A heart as big as Texas. We’re going to miss you Mickey.”
Another friend of Gilley’s who was unable to attend the ceremony in person, but sent in a video message was Country Music Artist Ronnie McDowell.
“Probably a couple years ago my friend Mike Walker, I called him and I said, ‘Mike, I’ve written this song I want Mickey to do with me and I want you to know Mike and Mickey got together and recorded ‘Looking Back at Me.’ I did a painting for that song and I just sent it to him three weeks ago y’all,” McDowell said. “He called me three days later when he got it and he said, ‘Ronnie McDowell, do you know what this painting means to me?’ I told him, ‘You know, I know what it means to me for everything you’ve done for me. And thank you sir.’ I’m going to miss my friend Mickey Gilley.”
Irving Azoff, a producer on the film “Urban Cowboy,” which starred John Travolta, Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee, also shared a message via video.
“Without Mickey Gilley there was no Urban Cowboy and there really was no growth of country music,” Azoff said. “From what he created and what he created at that venue and the music he made and the impact that it had on the movie, just made for an incredible experience for fans and all of us alike. He was a gentleman and a great artist.”
Grand Country Music Hall Entertainer and Producer Mike Patrick also took the stage and shared multiple stories on his friendship with Gilley, as well as the influence Gilley had on him when he first learned to play piano.
“Mickey Gilley was one of the most kindest and most caring individuals I’ve ever met. If he shook your hand, he was your friend and he had this incredible skill of remembering your name. I never saw him refuse to sign an autograph or take a picture with anybody,” Patrick said. “There was one night he was at our show and we were visiting after the show. I’m signing some autographs and he has a line of people wanting his autograph. I said, ‘Hey, do you need my sharpie pen?’ He said, ‘Nope, got my own.’ He was always ready to take care of his fans.”
Following a performance by The Texas Tenors, Branson Entertainer Shoji Tabuchi took the stage. Tabuchi said even with 17 No. 1 hits and 39 Top 10 hits, he always remained the same guy.
“He loved sushi and he invited me and we eat together. He called me Sushi Tabuchi,” Tabuchi said. “Mickey, we miss him…He loved golf. I used to see him and I love golf. We are both, if folks know about golf you know what a scratch golfer is. It is a par shooter. Every single thing. Our scratch golfer, me and Mickey we’re talking about both we’re both scratching our heads, ‘What did we do wrong?’”
The Righteous Brothers, Bucky Heard and Bill Medley, then took the stage. Heard performed “Scars In Heaven” by Casting Crowns and then turned the stage over to Medley who addressed the crowd before he sang “Take My Hand Precious Lord.”
“I met Mickey probably in the mid-70s and he was just one of those guys that the minute you meet him, he’s your friend,” Medley said. “He’s such a true guy. What a wonderful guy. Cindy, thank you for doing this and for having me. God bless you.”
Branson Entertainer Clay Cooper then took the stage and shared some of his favorite Gilley memories.
“Mickey Gilley, I’m so grateful I had the opportunity to meet him, to know him and become his friend. I had always been in awe of Mickey,” Cooper said. “Mickey treated me like family. A friend and at times like a son. He has encouraged me, lifted me up in times when I doubted myself. This business is not always the easiest and Mickey knew first hand how to lift someone up when needed.”
Billy Yates was also welcomed to the stage to perform “Talk About Suffering,” before Gilley’s cousin, Reverend Jimmy Swaggart officiated the ceremony.
“The music world lost a giant when it lost Mickey. I remember when he came to me. I was about 11 or 12 years old. He is a year younger, Jerry Lee six months younger. He said, ‘I want to learn to play piano. Would you show me how?’ He played guitar and he did very well with it. I showed him the four or five chords I knew and he did very well with that I promise,” Swaggart said. “I talked with him just two days before he entered the hospital. I told him, ‘I just cut a record with Jerry Lee and it will be released in two or three months. Would you like to do that?’ He said, ‘By all means I would.’ We’ll have to finish that record in glory and by the grace of God we will.”
The “Queen of the Grand Ole Opry” Jeannie Seely came to the stage to reflect on her friendship with Gilley, before performing his song, “Room Full of Roses.”
“Mickey made us all feel the same way. He made us feel like we were important and we meant something to him,” Seely said. “I was sitting backstage talking to Billy Yates trying not to be nervous and I looked up at this poster of Mickey looking down at me like I’d seen him look so many times. I could hear him saying, ‘Give you a tough spot today didn’t they Seely? Work with it.’ So we’re going to do our best.”
The final piece of the ceremony included welcoming all of Gilley’s Urbanettes to the stage to sing “Go Rest High on That Mountain.”
The Urbanettes then invited all of the speakers and performers from the ceremony back out on stage to join them in performing alongside a track of Mickey Gilley singing “Stand By Me.”
The full memorial service was streamed live on Facebook and YouTube.
A link to a video of the service can be found with this story at bransontrilakesnews.com.
