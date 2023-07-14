At the end of this month, the Branson Regional Arts Council is giving the community the unique opportunity to experience what the Historic Owen Theatre was like when it first opened as a movie theater in 1936.
When the Owen Hillbilly Theatre opened its doors, folks were able to enjoy films up on the big screen for just 50 cents a ticket. Now, nearly 90 years later the BRAC is providing entry into the historic venue for the same admission price on Monday, July 31, for the debut of its all new Monday Movie Nights.
While only the first of the five scheduled movie nights will be priced at 50 cents, the remaining showings will cost attendees just a handful of quarters more with a set admission rate of $3 a ticket. Card carrying BRAC members will be admitted for free. There will be no reserved seating and the doors will open each Monday night at 6:30 p.m., with a 7 p.m. showtime.
For each one of the scheduled Monday events there will be a featured theme. The films shown will be some of the classics likely to have appeared at the Owen Hillbilly Theatre during its heyday. The theme on opening night July 31, will be Classic Night, as the 1937 film “A Star is Born” is shown.
Starring Janet Gaynor and Norman Maine, the 1937 film tells the story of a young woman who has come to Hollywood with dreams of stardom and is only able to achieve them with the help of an alcoholic leading man whose best days are now behind him.
Monday, Aug. 7 will be Western Night and showcase a Roy Rogers double feature. First up will be Roger’s 1938 film “Under Western Stars,” in which he stars alongside Smiley Burnette and Carol Hughes. For this film, Rogers is elected to Congress to bring the misery of the dustbowl of the 1930s to the attention of Washington politicians.
Rogers’ 1945 film “Utah” will follow, which stars the western hero as a ranch foreman who learns the new ranch owner, Dorothy Bryant and her friends are arriving, and directs them to a nearby rundown ranch making the assumption they’ll be discoursed and return east. However Roger’s plan backfires when Bryant, thinking her ranch is worthless, sells the real ranch for a fraction of its actual value. For this picture, Rogers is joined on screen by Trigger, George “Gabby” Hayes, and Dale Evans.
Rom-Com Night will take place on Monday, Aug. 14, with the showing of “My Man Godfrey.” This 1936 film stars Carole Lombard as a scatterbrained socialite who hires a vagrant, played by William Powell, as her family butler, but she quickly learns there’s more to Godfrey than meets the eye.
For Monday, Aug. 21, audiences will be treated to a Sci-Fi Night double feature starting with the 1953 film “The Hitch-Hiker.” Starring Edmond O’Brien, Frank Lovejoy and William Talman, this crime/drama/noir follows the story of two fishermen who pick up a psychopathic escaped convict who tells them he intends to murder them when the ride is over.
Following the credits, the next showing will be Alfred Hitchcock’s 1938 film “The Lady Vanishes,” which features the talents of Margaret Lockwood, Michael Redgrave, Paul Lukas and Dame May Whitty. The story takes the audience on a train ride traveling in continental Europe alongside a rich young playgirl who realizes an elderly has disappeared from the train.
And finally, for the final Monday Movie Night on Monday, Aug. 28, attendees will receive another double feature, this time with a horror night theme. First up will be “House on Haunted Hill.” For this 1959 film starring Vincent Price, Carol Ohmart, Richard Long and Alan Marshal, a millionaire offers $10,000 to five people who agree to be locked in a large, spooky, rented house overnight with him and his wife.
The evening will conclude with a show of the 1943 film “Dead Men Walk,” which tells the story of how the twin brother of a kindly small-town physician returns from the grave for vengeance against his twin, who not only killed him, but also serves Satan. The movie stars George Zucco as Dr. Lloyd Clayton and Dr. Elwyn Clayton, Dwight Frye and Mary Carlisle.
For each of the Monday Night Movies events, the concessions stand will be open. Proceeds from concessions benefit the upkeep and renovation of the Historic Owen Theatre.
All films are digitally projected and are in the public domain. The above list movies are subject to change between the publication of this story and their scheduled showing. Visit bransonarts.org for the latest information.
