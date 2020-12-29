Though Santa has returned to the North Pole, Silver Dollar City will continue to keep their 6.5 million lights glowing from now into 2021 for its New Year’s Celebration.
The final park celebration of the season will run from Dec. 31 to Jan, 2, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.
The New Year’s Celebration at the 1880’s theme park will include outdoor stage performances from The Cleverlys, Mad Science, Members Only and Sagebrush Sadie’s Wild West Adventure.
The Cleverlys features a blend of music and crazy comedy at the Dockside Theater. These musicians from Stone County, Arkansas promise verifiably wacky entertainment as they take popular songs from all genres and remold them to create their own Bluegrass hits.
Mad Science is an engaging show that brings science to the center stage of the Boatworks Theater with experiments designed to intrigue guests of all ages whether they’re two or 92.
Members Only is a tribute band loved by fans all throughout America’s Heartland, according to a press release. Families are invited to sing and dance along to their 80’s party hits like Journey, Bon Jovi, Prince and Michael Jackson. Members Only will be performing on the Plaza Stage.
Sagebrush Sadie’s Wild West Adventure brings Silver Dollar City Saloon’s Sagebrush Sadie to the Gazebo Stage for a family-friendly Wild West adventure that promises audiences comedy, music and dancing.
During the New Year’s Celebration, the shops at Silver Dollar City will be open with many demonstrating crafters. According to a press release, there is word that many sales will be happening throughout the shops from handcrafted heirloom collectibles to souvenirs.
Of course, no visit to Silver Dollar City would be complete without some of the amazing food specialties that you can only find at the park. Selections will range from outdoor restaurants to sit-down family style meals.
Though it is the end of the year, many of Silver Dollar City’s coasters and thrill rides are still in operation and will be running during the day and into the night. Family rides designed for the youngest family members to ride alongside their parents will also be operating.
For more information visit silverdollarcity.com.
