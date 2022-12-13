The 2022 Crescendo Youth Performances Troupe will soon take to the stage of the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson for the opening of their production of A Year with Frog and Toad KIDS.
This Branson Regional Arts Council productions features a cast of young actors between the ages of 7 and 12. The two public performances of this show will be hosted at 7 p.m on Friday, Dec. 16 and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.
“Adapted from the three-time-Tony-nominated Broadway hit comes A Year with Frog and Toad KIDS,” a press release from BRAC stated. “Based on Arnold Lobel’s well-loved books, the jazzy, upbeat score bubbles with melody. Part vaudeville, part make-believe, and all charm, A Year with Frog and Toad KIDS tells the story of a friendship that endures throughout the seasons.”
No advance received seat tickets will be sold for this event, but will instead offer general open seating for each of the showings. A suggested $10 donation at the door will benefit the BRAC Youth Education Program. Card carrying BRAC Members will be admitted at no charge.
“This whimsical show follows two great friends – the cheerful, popular Frog, and the rather grumpy Toad – through four fun-filled seasons,” the release added. “Waking from hibernation, Frog and Toad plant gardens, swim, rake leaves, go sledding and learn life lessons along the way. Throughout the year, two best friends celebrate and rejoice in the differences that make them unique and special.”
As a bonus at each of the shows, Crescendo will present some holiday themed music in addition to the youth theater production. The show, which is expected to run between 60 to 75 minutes, is recommended for kids of all ages.
For additional information visit bransonarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.