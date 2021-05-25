Thanks to the efforts of teachers, a new earthquake exhibit will be unveiled at WonderWorks Branson on May 28.
The latest exhibit, called Good Vibrations, will spotlight Tuckaleechee Caverns and how they document seismic activity around the world. As the new exhibit was a topic requested by educators, WonderWorks also gave teachers the opportunity to name it, according to a press release from WonderWorks Branson.
“Most people don’t realize just how important it is for us to be able to detect the shifting of tectonic plates around the world,” said WonderWorks Branson General Manager Brenda Dent in the release. “This new earthquake exhibit shows people what this special place is doing, how it was created and why their work is so important.”
According to the release, The Tuckaleechee Caverns, located in Townsend, Tennessee, measures worldwide seismic activity. It does so with such precision and accuracy that the federal government took notice and now receives the information that is collected. The caverns detect seismic activity 24/7 and instantly sends the information to the Department of Defense; Geneva, Switzerland; and Vienna, Austria. The information is actually collected so quickly that it is relayed to those places within 300ths of a millisecond.
With the use of the Good Vibrations exhibit, WonderWorks Branson hopes to help visitors gain a better understanding of earthquakes, seismic activity and the tectonic moment around the planet. The exhibit meets the education standards on earthquakes and seismic activity, and also provides the information to learners in a fun environment, stated the release.
In addition to the opening of the new exhibit, WonderWorks Branson is doing what they can to say thank you to all the teachers during Teacher Appreciation Month. All teachers and support staff can get into WonderWorks Branson for free through the month of May by showing their valid school ID or pay stub upon entrance. Teachers and staff are also invited to have up to four accompanying guests, who can get a 50% discount on their admission ticket, according to the release.
“We are excited to have so many great things happening during May,” said Dent in the release. “We hope that teachers will join us and check out the new exhibit, as well as families who want to learn more.”
Good Vibrations is one of many exhibits that WonderWorks Branson offers that covers STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) topics. Other programs offered include virtual learning labs, science fair partnership opportunities, science fun facts and hands-on experiences with each visit, stated the release.
The WonderWorks attraction in Branson, located at 2835 W. 76 Country Blvd., is the company’s sixth and largest location. Additional exhibits inside the 46,000 square foot indoor amusement park include a bubble room, Professor Wonder’s Adventure, an interactive sandbox, an illusion art gallery and X-treme 360 bikes. Visit wonderworksonline.com/branson for additional information.
