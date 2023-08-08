Branson has once again found itself being ranked alongside some of the best cities in America, this time for its live music scene.
Based on a national poll on America’s hidden gems of live music, CheapoTicketing.com has placed Branson as the No.5 in it’s ranking of America’s Best Live Music Scene.
“The US is celebrated for its iconic music cities like Nashville, the heartland of country music, New Orleans, the cradle of Jazz, and Austin, fittingly known as ‘The Live Music Capital of the World’. Yet, there’s a trove of less-known, hidden gems across the country that pulse with riveting live music experiences that many have yet to discover,” a release from cheapoticking.com stated. “To shine a light on these hidden musical retreats, CheapoTicketing.com surveyed 3,000 live music lovers to create a ranking of the best under-the-radar live music destinations across the nation.”
In its list of hidden live-music gems in America, Branson ranks fifth out of 120 destinations. Within that ranking, the only other Missouri city to make the cut was Columbia, MO, coming in at No.50.
“Often hailed as the ‘Live Entertainment Capital of the World,’ Branson is an undeniable hidden gem for live music. Nestled in the heart of the Ozark Mountains, Branson’s diverse music scene appeals to all ages and tastes, offering an array of genres from country and gospel to rock ‘n’ roll and Broadway-style musicals,” the release stated for its description of Branson. “The city boasts more than 45 theaters, including the iconic Dolly Parton’s Stampede and the Branson Famous Theatre, showcasing a variety of performances daily. One of the standout events is the annual Bluegrass & BBQ festival, which brings together some of the biggest names in bluegrass music and mouth watering local cuisine.”
Coming in ahead of Branson on the rankings included Modesto, California at No.1, Fernandina Beach, Florida as No. 2, St. Pete Beach, Florida as No. 3 and Franklin, Tennessee as No. 4. Rounding out the top ten list saw St. Augustine, Florida as No.6, Athens, Georgia at No.7; Carrboro, North Carolina at No.9, Bakersfield, California at No. 9 and Marfa, Texas as No.10.
“This ranking reflects not only the diversity of music genres available across the nation but also the passion and resilience of local communities in keeping live music alive and thriving. We hope this inspires music lovers to explore beyond the known music cities and to experience the unique sounds these hidden gems offer,” James Collins of CheapoTicketing.com said in the release.
To view the complete ranking of 120 best under-the-radar live music scenes visit cheapoticketing.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.