The Branson Regional Arts Council invites folks to join them this week at the Historic Owen Theatre for the opening of their latest production, “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged).”
A total of six performances for this production will held starting with 7 p.m. shows on Thursday, April 29 and Friday, April 30. The production will additionally offer showtimes at 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 1 and Sunday May 2.
“Abby Reeve as Jess, Amber Gathright as Adam and Somer Dean as Daniel star in this hilarious comedy play that presents all 37 plays in only 97 minutes,” said a press release from the BRAC. “Under the direction of Sean Neil Myers, the three madcap players weave their wicked way through all of Shakespeare’s comedies, histories and tragedies in one wild ride that will leave the audience breathless and helpless with laughter.”
The show is best suited for most audiences ages 13 and up as there are some instances of bawdy and/or suggestive language or action. “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)” is a fast paced, witty and physical production, according to the release.
“To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the classic farce, two of its original writer/performers, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield, thoroughly revised the show to bring it up to date for 21st-century audiences, incorporating some of the funniest material from the numerous amateur and professional productions that have been performed throughout the world,” said the release. “The cultural touchstone that is ‘The Complete Works Of William Shakespeare (abridged)’ was born when three inspired, charismatic comics, having honed their pass-the-hat act at Renaissance fairs, premiered their preposterous masterwork at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 1987. It quickly became a worldwide phenomenon, earning the title of London’s longest-running comedy after a decade at the Criterion Theatre.”
Socially distanced reserved seats are on sale now at bransonarts.org/tix. Live stream tickets are also available at bransonarts.org/stream for those who wish to watch the performance from the comfort of their home.
For additional information contact the box office at 417-336-4255 or visit bransonarts.org.
