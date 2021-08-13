To thank the Branson community for nearly three decades of support, The Haygoods are rolling out a special area appreciation rate for locals this month.
While tickets are normally $50, the special price for tickets will be $12. The Haygoods area appreciation offer will be available for their 7:30 p.m., shows from Tuesday, Aug. 17 to Saturday, Aug. 28, and Tuesday, Sept. 11 to Saturday, Sept. 11. There will also be an extra 2 p.m. area appreciation show on Sunday, Sept. 5.
With the launch of their 30th Season in Branson next year, Haygood said they wanted to offer locals the chance to see their most recent show at a discounted rate to thank them for all their encouragement over the years.
“The Haygoods are a 100% Branson born, breed, homegrown group that has risen to the very top of Branson show business, because of word of mouth and local support,” CEO of Haygood Entertainment Timothy Haygood said. “Without that we literally don’t have anything. We realize that and we are humbled by the success and we just want to thank all the support that we received. In exchange we’re going to continue doing exactly what we’re doing and working very, very hard.”
The Haygoods feature the talents of five of the Haygood brothers, Timothy, Patrick, Dominic, Michael and Matthew. Joining her brothers on stage is sister, Catherine, who has been performing in Branson since she was just a year old.
“We haven’t done an area appreciation in a while due to limited seating. Last year we had no seating available. This year we want to get all the locals back to see all the changes that we have made last year and this year,” Haygood said. “We really want to get the locals in there to see all the big changes we’ve made, so it’s just $12 just to keep that local support going. We appreciate that good word of mouth.”
Area appreciation is being extended to nearly three dozen counties surrounding Branson including Barry, Barton, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Douglas, Greene, Howell, Jasper, Laclede, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Ozark, Polk, Stone, Taney, Texas, Vernon, Webster and Wright counties in Missouri and Baxter, Benton, Boone, Carroll, Fulton, Izard, Madison, Marion, Newton, Searcy, Stone and Washington counties in Arkansas.
The Haygoods have sold out more than 60 shows so far in 2021, making it their biggest season ever. Over the last two years, Haygood said they’ve been working diligently to add a ton of new elements to their show.
“Last year we completely redid almost 40 minutes of the show,” Haygood said. “We have a brand new entrance at the top of the show. We now have four high powered laser systems and full stage curtain that we do these huge 15 foot tall shadow effects to kick-off the show. Then the curtain drops and it flies off to the side and it’s really neat,” Haygood said. “We have a brand new pop section with songs by Justin Timberlake and BTS. Banjo Boy has a brand new, souped up cooler that hits 45 miles per hour with dually wheels, headlights, blinkers and a horn.”
One of the biggest additions to the show last year was the creation of an entirely new tap dancing number that has The Haygoods tapping upside down on a giant metal riser, which is surrounded by lots of pyrotechnics. Haygood said they have even taken that section of the show up another notch.
“We’ve added 15 more fire jets to the tap number and expanded it by another two minutes. Catherine also has a brand new harp feature, which is really stunning. She plays ‘Let It Go,’ the Disney song, while she’s floating on a cloud of fog all over the stage,” Haygood said. “She also has a new feature where she plays four instruments back-to-back and in under a minute and a half and just slays it every night. We have new songs and gags for the kiss cam. The flying, jet pack, guitar playing robot, now he is able to fly around the entire stage and not just the front part of it, so he’s launching himself and just soaring all around the entire stage. We’ve added new LED screens behind him as well.”
Haygood said one of the other things they’ve changed in the show this year, is also one of the things he’s proudest of.
“We have a brand new patriotic finale, which we’ve been ending the show that way since we first started. That’s the Branson way and we honor that tradition. Even with all this insane modern technology and stuff that we’re adding, we still stick to our roots and I think that’s why people keep coming back,” Haygood said. “Every night Patrick says, ‘God bless the United States of America’ and the roar from the crowd is just unbelievable. I think as the rest of the world just gets crazier and crazier, Branson, Missouri is where you bring your family to experience things the way they used to be.”
Though the holiday season is still a few months away, Haygood confirmed they’ve already begun working on this year’s Christmas show, which begins Tuesday, Nov. 2.
“I can’t tell you yet because I don’t want to spoil the surprise, but the Christmas show is going to have some brand new things that we’ve been working on in the entertainment laboratory for a long time and it’s going to be really, really cool,” Haygood said.
Showtimes for The Haygoods are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with some select 2 p.m. showtimes also scheduled.
The Haygoods perform at the Clay Cooper Theatre, which is located at 3216 W. Highway 76 in Branson. For additional information on the show or to reserve tickets visit thehaygoods.com or call the box office at 417-332-2529.
