This week, the Hollister High School Theatre Department is opening their winter production of “Puffs: or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic.”
Written by New-York based Playwright Matt Cox, this comedic play is a retelling of the well-known Harry Potter novels, but from the perspective of a group of misfit Hufflepuffs or “Puffs.”
“This Potter comedy is a good time for all,” a press release stated. “Come see a fresh take on the world of wizards that you might be familiar with! Even if you know nothing about the source material, it’s guaranteed that this show will leave you laughing and warm your heart as we all root for the underdogs.”
Showtimes for the production are 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13. The duration of the play is two hours and 15 minutes.
Admission tickets are $5 for students and $8 for adults. There are no pre-sale tickets and the theater will be opening seating.
The cast features the talents of Josie Smith as the Narrator, Ben Stevens as Wayne Hopkins, George Haltom as Oliver Rivers, Rylan Stone as Megan Jones, Jesse Archibeque as Cedric/Uncle Dave, Ruben Dutton as Ernie Mac/Potions Professor/Fat Friar/Mr Bagman, Lauren Tiefry as Hannah/Dragon, Logan Harbour as J. Finch Fletchley/ Real Mr. Moody, Lacey Kellett as Leanne/Prof. Mc G/ 2nd Headmaster, Lynessa Barney as Sally Perks/1st Headmaster, Emma Spurling as Susie Bones/Scorpy/Ric Griff, Oliver Weiss as Harry/Mop Ron, Trenton Bryant as Mr. Voldy/Clumsy Longbottom/Seamus/Professor Turban, Morgan Carlson as Viktor/Goyle/Ghost History Teach/Professor Locky, Jessalyn Garrido as Xavia Jones/Bippy/Sal, Katie Linn as Ginny/Myrtle/Hermeeoone/Colin, Juanita Wilson as Professor Lanny/Rita Scooter/Very Tall Man/Ms. Babble/Helga, Kennedy Brooks as Professor Sproutty/Frenchy/Mr. Nick, Beetle Metzger as Blondo Malfoy/Hermeoone #2/Anthony Goldstein and Andrea Martinez as Rowena/Runes Teach/Hermeoone #3.
Ensemble: (Death Buddies, Soul Sucking Security Guards, and Wizard Students)--Tyra Weiss, Conner Houtchens, Belle King, Vivian Hebert, Mia Jennings, Bella Whittington,Elijah Johnson, Pluto Bryant, Olivia Buttram, Keelie Pearson, Chole Underwood, Gilbert Stevens and Kevin Teter.
For additional information visit the ‘Hollister High School Theatre Department’ page on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.