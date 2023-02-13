Silver Dollar City is inviting guests to be a part of history as the 1880s era theme park celebrates the Grand Finale of the original Fire In The Hole.
After a weekend of teasing the arrival of a huge announcement, SDC officially proclaimed on Monday, Feb. 13, they would be boarding the last riders onto the original Fire In The Hole during the upcoming 2023 season. In celebration of “the world’s most historic indoor roller coaster,” park creative teams are in the process of planning original Fire In The Hole special events, park wide fun and promotions, starting on March 11, with Spring Break and culminating at the end of December.
“More than 25 million guests have been entertained by the Fire In The Hole adventure since the attraction opened a half-century ago,” Silver Dollar City Attractions President Brad Thomas said in a statement. “Today’s riders include grandparents who remember riding when they were kids and now they share the fun and unique experience with THEIR grandkids!”
The storyline of the original Fire In The Hole is modeled after the real-life mining town of Marmaros, which was located atop Marvel Cave and home to residents of the Ozarks long ago. The original attraction, which made its debut introduction in 1972, seats riders in fire-brigade themed trains that twist, turn and drop into a burning town where they serve as volunteer firefighters to save the citizens and battle the flames before they themselves are soaked.
“The announcement of the Grand Finale season coincides with preparation of unprecedented growth slated for the next ten years at Silver Dollar City’s Branson properties,” the press release from SDC stated. “While there is no official word what is ahead, park leadership says they are keenly aware that the iconic ride holds a place in the record books of attractions of the world, therefore, what comes next must carry on the legacy.”
In the release, the city also shared thoughts from industry experts, who support the claims about the original Fire In The Hole.
“Fire In The Hole is a true classic from years past – a unique ride that’s a must-ride every park visit,” said Roller Coaster Data Base Founder Duane Marden. “Custom-built, enclosed roller coasters are an uncommon thing and Silver Dollar City has operated Fire In The Hole longer than any other. I’m grateful that Silver Dollar City is giving guests fair notice to enjoy this classic ride for one final season.”
Travelers from all over the world have come to Silver Dollar City to notch the original Fire In The Hole in their rider logs of classic coasters, according to the release.
“Fire In The Hole is a special ride. As it enters the final season, I feel it should be celebrated for the ground-breaking ride that it is. I sincerely hope I can get back to the park for one last ride,” said European Coaster Club Founder Justin Garvanovic. “Knowing what a superb park Silver Dollar City is, I fully expect what is coming next will be something very special – wonderful in a brilliant way, as we Brits would say.”
Silver Dollar City opens for the 2023 season on Saturday March 11.
“This Grand Finale season of the original Fire In The Hole is paving the way for continued growth and new adventures at Silver Dollar City,” Thomas said. “There will be exciting announcements in the future!”
Visit silverdollarcity.com.
