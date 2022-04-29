The May Branson’s Jammin’ for Jesus concert is set for this Sunday at Branson’s Famous Theatre.
The music begins at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, with theater hosts Brandon and Megan Mabe, Branson Entertainment Kari Garrison of Clay Cooper’s Country Express and Concert Hosts/Producers Brian Pendergrass and Sheila Meeker.
Southern Gospel Music Hall of Fame member Dan Keeton will also make a special appearance alongside performances from Kenny Goodman, Marlene Pelt, Tom Lovato, Mike Wellman and Saxophonist Gary Dooms.
In addition, 8th Street, a trio out of Oklahoma, will be making their Branson Jammin’ for Jesus concert debut on Sunday. Folks are invited to take a sneak peek of their music by visiting 8thstreetok.com/music.
Admission into this month’s concert is free with a donation to benefit Elevate Branson, who will be collecting toys for elementary age children in grades Kindergarten through 4th Grade. A love offering will also be taken during the concert.
“Gospel music has always been part of the Baldknobbers show and we appreciate them hosting Jammin’ each month,” Pendergrass said in a release. “We are so excited about Branson’s Jammin’ for Jesus. We have made a few changes this year, but our goals are the same; to share Christ with a hurting and hopeless world and to help the select charities each month, so they can reach those who are in need. Come out and join us!”
Branson’s Famous Theatre, which is home to the Branson Famous Baldknobbers, is located at 645 State Highway 165 in Branson.
For additional information email bransonj4j@yahoo.com.
