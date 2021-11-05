Branson’s Magnificent Seven Music Variety Show is coming to an end.
On Thursday, Nov. 4, Joe, Tamra and Talya Tinoco announced via social media that 2021 would be the final season of their Mag7show.
“We have been blessed to perform 30 seasons in Branson and 20 seasons of the Magnificent 7,” the post read, “In order for us to start a new Magnificent beginning we have come to realize that a good thing must come to an end. Our daughter, Talya has grown up performing with us from when she was just a baby, and in 2022 she will be approaching her senior year in high school. She has been a National Honor Society recipient her whole high school tenure and she has many aspirations from acting, singing, dancing, modeling, and of course college. As parents, we want to be able to honor and help her to chase her dreams. Pursuing these dreams will take us traveling away from Branson, making it impossible to uphold a solid show schedule.”
The cast of the Mag7show has called Hamners’ Variety Theatre in Branson their home for nearly the last decade. Alongside the Tinoco’s, the cast features the talents of Sharie Nievar, Dusty Wooldridge, Kelly Parrish and Santino Tomasetti.
The show features seven entertainers, who do 200 rapid-fire costume changes as they perform hit songs from seven different decades of music along with dancing, comedy and even some drama. Audiences are treated to music from classic rock and Broadway, to disco and Motown, to country and hip hop, to acapella and gospel, and much more.
“We will miss performing together as a family, but we promise you will see us again in some form or fashion. Our home is Branson, so you cannot get rid of us that easily. We thank Dave and Denise Hamner for allowing us to perform in their beautiful theater for the past nine years and becoming family to us! We know you are behind us in this new journey and we thank you for the continued support! To our amazing cast and crew, thank you so much for the kind words and inspiration you have given us. You have been the best ever—total professionals in every aspect.”
Magnificent Seven is an award-winning Branson show, being honored as Branson’s Best Branson Variety Music Show, Female Entertainer of the Year, Best Ensemble Entertainers, Male Entertainer of the Year, Best Costumes, Young Entertainer of the Year, Fastest Moving Show in Branson, Best Duet of the Year, Best Gospel Group, Female Vocalist of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year.
Including their 10 a.m. performance on Saturday, Nov. 6, there will only be 18 shows left in their final season. The show will continue to have performances every Saturday morning at 10 a.m. and every Sunday and Monday at 7 p.m. through Monday, Dec. 13, which will serve as their Magnificent Seven finale.
Visit mag7show.com for additional information and ticket details.
