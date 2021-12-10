The Branson Regional Arts Council is hosting open auditions for their upcoming live musical theatre production of Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid.’
Auditions are to be held from 5 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, Friday, Dec. 17 and Saturday, December 18, at the Historic Owen Theatre in Downtown Branson. Scheduled auditions will be held in groups of 10 per hour, with a dance call run through during the last 15 minutes of each group.
Auditioners will need to bring a 60 second singing audition in the musical style of the show, their own tracks (either on a phone or player), a printed headshot, an acting resume, and shoes and clothes to move and dance in during the audition. Dance requirements include jazz, contemporary, partnering and tap.
“Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages,” a press release from BRAC stated. “With music by eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including ‘Under the Sea,’ ‘Kiss the Girl’ and ‘Part of Your World.’”
A total of 17 public performances of ‘The Little Mermaid’ will be held between Feb. 10 to 27, in 2022. Jacob Deck will serve as director for the production.
The rehearsal schedule will be discussed during the auditions. Some roles may be double cast to allow for scheduling flexibility. Actors of all ages are encouraged to audition.
Character breakdowns are as follows:
—Ariel: (Gender: Female, Age: 16 to 25, Vocal range top: Gb5, Vocal range bottom: Ab3) A mermaid and King Triton’s youngest daughter. She is obsessed with everything about the human world, and dreams of becoming a part of life above the water. Hard headed, naive, and emotional, but also kind hearted.
—Prince Eric: (Gender: Male, Age: 20 to 30, Vocal range top: G4, Vocal range bottom: B2) A human monarch who has no interest in taking the crown. A handsome, affable lad with a buoyant, adventurous nature. After Ariel saves his life, he becomes obsessed with finding her and hearing her voice once more.
—Grimsby: (Gender: Male, Age: 40 to 60, Vocal range top: C4, Vocal range bottom: C3) Prince Eric’s British guardian. Droll, stuffy, and constantly urging Eric towards his royal duties, specifically marriage.
—Flounder: (Gender: Male, Age: 15 to 20, Vocal range top: G4, Vocal range bottom: A2) A fish and smitten with Ariel, his best friend. Rambunctious but cautious, fearful of the dangers that lurk in and above the water.
—Scuttle: (Gender: Male, Age: 25 to 40, Vocal range top: G4, Vocal range bottom: C3) A disheveled seagull and expert in human artifacts. Loudmouthed, optimistic, and a bit ignorant, despite his supposed expertise.
—King Triton: (Gender: Male, Age: 35 to 45, Vocal range top: F4, Vocal range bottom: Ab2) King of the Sea and Ariel’s father. Beneath his imposing presence and commanding nature lurks a harried single father who will do anything to protect his daughters. The death of his wife has also given him an irrational fear of humans.
—Sebastian: (Gender: Male, Age: 30 to 45, Vocal range top: C5, Vocal range bottom: Bb2) A crab and advisor to King Triton. A musical virtuoso who is constantly distraught from keeping after Ariel. Despite his paranoia, he can’t bring himself to stand in Ariel’s way.
—Flotsam: (Gender: Male, Age: 20 to 40, Vocal range top: C5, Vocal range bottom: E3) An eel and one of Ursula’s lackeys. Oily and spineless, he will say anything you want or need to hear.
—Jetsam: (Gender: Male, Age: 20 to 40, Vocal range top: A4, Vocal range bottom: B2) An eel and one of Ursula’s lackeys. Oily and spineless, he will say anything you want or need to hear.
—Ursula: (Gender: Female, Age: 35 to 45, Vocal range top: C5, Vocal range bottom: Eb3) The banished Sea Witch and sister of King Triton. Supposedly spurned at childhood, she will use whatever method necessary to steal the kingdom and claim it as her own. Malevolent, calculating, and deceptive.
—Chef Louis: (Gender: Male, Age: 30 to 50, Vocal range top: A4, Vocal range bottom: Bb2) The French palace chef, diabolical and violent. A culinary perfectionist with an affinity for blades, seafood in particular.
—Ensemble: Crew Members (Pilot, Sailors); Sea Creatures; Mersisters (Aquata, Andrina, Arista, Atina, Adella, Allana); Gulls; Maids; Chefs; Animals; Princesses
For additional information or questions, contact Karie at edu@bransonarts.org or visit bransonarts.org.
To sign up for an audition slot, follow the link attached to this story at bransontrilakesnews.com.
