Welcome back to another edition of Tim’s Christmas Tree Corner. I want to take a moment to thank those of you who have recently told me how much you’ve enjoyed reading these each week. I’m so glad to hear it!
For this newspaper I’m once again going to take you off of the path of the Branson 76 Strip and head over to the Sight and Sound Theatre. Honestly, if you haven’t been to the theatre to see their show this year, you at the very least need to go and see their Christmas Tree. Towering high in the sky in front of the entrance to their theatre, the Sight and Sound Christmas Tree really glows.
The thousands, if not millions, of little white lights that are wrapped around the tree, along with the star on top offers a beautiful and sensational Christmas design. The wonderful part is, the tree is large enough it can actually be seen at a distance, but I would encourage you to go and visit it up close.
The Sight and Sound Theatre is located at 1001 Shepherd of the Hills Expy in Branson.
Visit sight-sound.com.
