Branson is once again being acknowledged for it’s Christmas spirit.
Listed alongside 20 other cities across the country, SIXT Magazine ranked Branson as the No. 1 Most Festive Holiday Town in the United States. SIXT Magazine Writer Lily Rogers shared why she selected Branson for the top slot.
“In Branson it truly is the most wonderful time of the year—the decorated trees, light shows, musical performances and more,” Rogers said in an email. “You couldn’t ask for a more festive atmosphere.”
In order of their ranking, Rogers also included these cities among the top 20 most festive holiday towns: Skaneateles, New York; Fredericksburg, Texas; Grapevine, Texas; Naperville, Illinois; Santa Claus, Indiana; Edgewater, Colorado; Leavenworth, Washington; Big Bear Lake, California; Skyforest, California; Woodstock, Vermont; Natchitoches, Louisiana; Gainesville, Georgia; St. Augustine, Florida; Lanesboro, Minnesota; North Pole, Alaska; Paradise, Nevada; Stockbridge, Massachusetts; Bernville, Pennsylvania; and McAdenville, North Carolina.
In her article, Rogers focused on small towns that go all-out for the holiday and the places that bring “home for the holidays” close to heart.
“Known as America’s Christmas Tree City, Branson puts thousands of decorated trees on display throughout the holiday season,” Rogers wrote in her article. “Your sense of holiday cheer will be kindled by the town’s awe-inspiring light shows. For a mix of holiday tradition and contemporary cheer, you can attend the family friendly An Old Time Christmas at the Silver Dollar City theme park, followed by a live Home for Christmas musical performance at Red Gold Heritage Hall. And to sweeten your holiday season, be sure to visit the Chateau’s professionally baked and decorated gingerbread village.”
To view the article naming Branson the No. 1 Most Festive Holiday Town in the U.S. visit sixt.com.
