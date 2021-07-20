More than 100 teenage dancers from across the country will get to showcase their talents this weekend at the 11th Annual Kidz Roc shows at the Clay Cooper Theater in Branson.
Over the course of three shows on Saturday, July 24 and Sunday, July 25, audiences will be treated to performances featuring genres like tap, jazz, hip hop, lyrical ballet and contemporary, according to a press release from Talent On Parade.
The stars of the show are the Go Pro Dancers, which are a select team of dancers who prepare for the weekend of shows during a week-long workshop at the Westgate Branson Woods Resort, stated the release.
“These dancers are aspiring professional dancers who attend the workshop to get a feel for life as a member of the entertainment industry,” the release said. “They are coached by working professionals from Los Angles, New York, Las Vegas, and from right here in Branson. These dancers perform the show’s opening and closing numbers, as well as a couple of high-energy numbers in the middle of the show.”
The Go Pro Workshop is an invitation-only program. Participates are selected based on their dance skills demonstrated during regional Talent On Parade dance competitions, which are hosted all over the United Stated from January to June, including on in Branson in the spring. The Kidz Roc show is made up of dance acts selected during regional Talent On Parade regional competitions as well, according to the release.
“These dancers are the best-of-the-best and many have gone on to pursue professional dance careers worldwide,” the release said. “The team at Talent On Parade picks performances specifically designed to entertain, inspire and awe audiences each year. The energy inside the theater during the show is generally upbeat, exciting, and fun for audiences that include the very young, older adults and everyone in between.”
The Clay Cooper Theater has served as the host of the Kidz Roc shows for 10 of its 11 years in Branson. The show also features a performance choreographed for the Go Pro Dancers by Branson Entertainer Tina Cooper.
Showtimes are at 1 and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $38 for adults, $18 for ages 13 to 16, $16 for ages 4 to 12 and free for ages 3 and under.
Tickets for the show can be purchased in person at the Clay Cooper Theater or by calling the box office at 417-332-2529. Visit talentonparade.com for additional information.
