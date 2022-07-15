The Osage Ballet, Wahzhazhe, is seeking three actors to participate in their upcoming Branson performances on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5 and 6.
The two performances are being hosted by The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts. Rehearsals for the production will begin in Branson on Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Character and casting details for the three actors in need include:
—Two military guys to bring in the treaties. They will need to move well, but not necessarily dance.
—One bad guy, in his ‘40s, short, medium build, light complection. Needs the ability to be able to move well.
This is a non-paid performance, however, the production is being recorded for a television special and the performers will receive national exposure. Actors interested in auditioning for these roles can contact Ballet Director Randy Tinker Smith at 918-955-1119 or email osageballet@gmail.com.
Wahzhazhe is produced by Randy Tinker Smith and choreographed by Jenna Smith, both of Osage descent. Roman Jasinski (Shawnee, Peoria) served as an advisor on the project and the music for the ballet was composed by Lou Brock (Osage) and Dr. Joseph Rivers, who also arranged the music.
“The Osage Ballet is immersive and deeply moving storytelling through dance, using contemporary ballet to convey the history of the Osage people from pre-contact to present day,” a press release stated. “Osage heritage and traditions are captured in a stunningly beautiful stage performance using traditional drums, costumes, and dance. Through creative set design, the stage has been transformed into accurate depictions of Osage life over the last four hundred years.”
Wahzhazhe debuted in August 2012 and has since gone on to perform across the country. Their upcoming Branson performances will serve as the first for the ballet since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.
The Osage Ballet donated 2,400 tickets to the Branson School District, which were handed out at the end of the school year in May. With these tickets, Branson School District students may attend the ballet for free.
“Education is at the forefront of our mission to share the story of the Osage People,” Randy Tinker Smith said. “We find dance to be an engaging and dynamic medium for storytelling and learning, and we know that the students will enjoy this beautiful performance as they learn about the original people of what is now the state of Missouri.”
As an additional learning resource, the ballet has made K-12 lesson plans on Osage history, culture, and people available for download on their website. To learn more about Wahzhazhe visit osageballet.com. For tickets and additional show information visit themansiontheatre.com.
