Anyone interested in learning more about theatrical lighting design is invited to attend a free educational workshop on Monday, May 22, at the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson.
Hosted by the Branson Regional Arts Council, the workshop is being presented by BRAC Lighting Designer Pamela Meadows from 5 to 7 p.m.
“Pamela has been the lighting director for all of the incredible musicals, plays and special events presented at your community theatre,” a release from BRAC stated. “This is your chance to learn some basic production techniques of programming the lighting equipment used at the Historic Owen Theatre from a true professional.”
Meadows is a graduate of the University of Missouri—Kansas City, where she earned her Master of Fine Arts in Theatre: Design & Technology, as well as Lighting & Production Design.
“Her phenomenal abilities have been a blessing to the Historic Owen Theatre, and now she is offering to share her knowledge and lighting tips with anyone who may be interested in getting involved here at the Branson Regional Arts Council,” the release stated.
As this is a free workshop, no advantage registration or tickets are required. Interested participants are asked to just come to the theatre on Monday evening for their chance to learn and have a great time.
The Historic Owen Theatre is located at 205 South Commercial Street in downtown Branson. For additional information visit bransonarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.