Those in the audience at The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts on Saturday, Aug. 19, are now a part of a select group of people who have witnessed the symphonic collaboration between The Ozark Mountain Daredevils and the Springfield Symphony Orchestra live on stage.
The performance in Branson served as the first time the Daredevils and the orchestra had reconvened to perform together since they hosted their initial two concerts in Springfield at Juanita K. Hammons Hall last fall. Following their show in Branson, the two groups will be traveling later this year to perform together in Topeka, KS.
To open the concert on Saturday area television and radio sports broadcasting legend Ned Reynolds and Daredevils General Manager Dwight Glenn took to the stage to welcome the audience and then invite the Daredevils band to join them and the orchestra on stage.
The show at The Mansion featured Daredevils band members John Dillon and Michael ‘Supe’ Granda, the only original band members remaining, and Bill Jones, Ruell Chappell, Ron Gremp, Dave Painter, Kelly Brown, Nick Sibley and Molly Healey. The orchestra is led by conductor Kyle Wiley Pickett.
Daredevils band member Bill Jones spent two years writing the symphonic scores for nearly 20 of the group’s songs including fan favorites like “Chicken Train,” “Jackie Blue,” “If you Wanna Get to Heaven.” The show also includes a handful of the softer songs the daredevils don’t get to play some of the softer songs they don’t often get to play for audiences, Granda shared during a May interview with Branson Tri-Lakes News.
“It’s also a nice divergent for us because we get to play this softer material that we’ve always played, but might not have always been able to of presented,” Granda said. “So yeah, it gives us a really good, really nice chance to play these mellower songs that we’ve always enjoyed playing over the 51 years.”
Granda confirmed when they’re performing alongside the symphony orchestra the atmosphere becomes slightly more unique compared to their regular gigs.
“It’s a little different, but we really enjoy that. Because over all these years Tim we’ve played a million festivals. We’ve played in the mud. We’ve played in the smoke. We’ve played in the heat. But we’ve always really enjoyed playing in nice theaters. This is a chance for us to play in nice theaters,” Granda said. “You can’t play some of your quieter material with a bunch of Harley’s in the background. Being in the setting of this nice theater adds an element of sophistication that we’ve always included in our music and we really, really enjoy that life.”
The Daredevils first began in Springfield, Missouri in 1971, and featured the talents of musicians Dillon, Granda, Larry Lee, Steve Cash, Buddy Brayfield, and Randle Chowning.
For additional information on The Ozark Mountain Daredevils visit theozarkmountaindaredevils.com or the Springfield Symphony Orchestra visit springfieldmosymphony.org. To learn more about upcoming shows at The Mansion Theatre in Branson visit themansiontheatre.com.
