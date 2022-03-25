The Sons Music Celebration has begun their 2022 Branson season at their new home, The Majestic Theatre.
Featuring the talents of Baritone/Bass Tom Johnson, Lead Rich Watson and Tenor Barry Arwood, The Sons are dedicated to offering audiences more than just a show.
“The first thing we like to tell people is, it’s not a show. We call it a music celebration because at a show you can sit back and watch, whether it’s a TV show or a stage show,” Johnson said. “For a music celebration we expect people to just move on in and they do. They sing, they clap, they laugh and it’s so much fun to sing all the songs that they’ve been singing in the shower for decades and they just join right in. It’s one of those family times like Rich talks about. The family just gets together and has a great time.”
The Sons, formerly known as The Sons of the Silver Dollar, began their journey in 2005 at Silver Dollar City. After 16 years at the 1800s theme park, the trio found themselves auditioning at the start of the 2021 season for a spot inside The Little Opry Theatre at the Branson IMAX Entertainment Complex.
“We were still scheduled to go back to Silver Dollar City last season, but we had an opportunity to move our show into town,” Watson said. “We did our songs and they asked, ‘Can you do acapella?’ ‘Well, yes. Yes we can.’ So we jumped in doing acapella and they asked if we could do one more and we did that. We kind of did it tongue in cheek, not too serious about moving into town, but you know it was a dream. As soon as we were done, they were like, ‘OK, when do you want to start?’ So we did it and we got to move right in. We got started moving in late and we didn’t even get our social media up for a month after we got into the theater. Going all the way down to No. 7 on TripAdvisor last year and being Gospel Show of the Year and Gospel Group of the Year, we such an honor.”
As fate or destiny would have it, The Sons learned their 10 a.m. showtime at The Little Opry was not going to be available to them this year, just as their friend Jonathan Edwards with Absolutely Country/Definitely Gospel invited them to come check out his theater at The Majestic.
“I’ve always loved this theater and it’s such an honor to be over here. It was a great transition. It’s like a family atmosphere right here. All the shows are amazing. We moved in and started working earlier this year,” Watson said. “It has really been a blessing to move right over here to The Majestic. It’s such a great deal.”
Though their season has only just begun, Johnson said the reaction from audiences has been extremely positive.
“People are thrilled that we’re here. They know the venue. The Little Opry stage was an opry style and that lends toward the live instruments and the country. This is more of a performance theater. Although we don’t use the smoke and the mirrors like we could, we feel like it’s stepped up our game just a little bit. We feel like we’re connecting with the folks and this is where we want to be. This is home. This feels like home.”
Johnson added both they and the audience are enjoying the intimacy the theater provides.
“If they’ve never been to the theater, it’s only six rows deep, so you fit right in. We do have a lot of fun with that. The stage is huge and we can decorate it the way we want. We stick to our music quotes and the people love it. They chime right in and that’s part of the give and take. You just walk into the theater lobby with the chandeliers and they’ve decorated it so gorgeously. Jonathan, Deana and the whole family, they have just welcomed us with open arms. We walked in just feeling like, ‘Yep. If we wanted to pick another place in Branson this would have been it.’”
Johnson is the only remaining member of The Sons original trio. Watson, joined the trio nine years ago and Arwood has been with the group for four years. Watson shared it’s been amazing being able to sing alongside each other and make this journey from SDC to within Branson’s entertainment district together.
“We are all so invested in each other’s success and success is different to us. It’s such a refreshing feeling to know that these two want as much for me as they do themselves or maybe even more and the other way around. It’s just gelled. It’s amazing,” Watson said. “This is the place to be. These shows are quality. That’s another reason we picked this theater, because everything is at that next level. Every show in here is absolutely phenomenal, so it’s great.”
With close to two decades of ‘Sons’ music to chose from, Arwood said they had more than enough material to create and provide two completely different performances.
“We have a show one and a show two, A and B, and really nothing overlaps. We don’t even have everything we sing in there,” Arwood said. “Every other day we switch all year long. We may throw a couple new ones in there just to keep ourselves on our toes. During Christmas we do even more Christmas music with another set of shows and it helps people hear a little bit more of what we do, helps us be able to do more of what we do and not just necessarily have a 90 minute timeframe. When we came over here, we had a little over 250 minutes worth of music that we had to cram into 90 minutes. So we figured we’d double up and now we have 250 minutes crammed into 180 minutes.”
While one performance leans toward a more western or cowboy feel and the other leans a little more toward bluegrass, Johnson explained they have enough songs to perform a variety of music at each celebration.
“From the popular, comedy, cowboy, country, gospel, bluegrass, patriotic. We try to cover a little bit of everything and we do. We cover a little bit of everything in both shows, so that way when people come back they can just have a blast. Some people like to come back and see the same show,” Johnson said. “It’s home for us now. It was home as we moved in and it feels more and more like home. We invite people. Come to our house. Come to our house, because it’s going to be that same atmosphere of we’re here together having fun, having a blast.”
Additionally, Johnson shared a tease for one of a handful of fun, new things they have in the hopper and plan to start including later this season.
“It’s so much fun. I’ll just say this. There are songs galore about animals,” Johnson said. “We’ll leave it at that and hopefully by this fall, we’ll be singing songs about animals.”
Another new aspect of their show is audiences members 16 and under get in for free with an adult ticket holder and they’re also offering a season pass.
“For $150 you can come to as many shows as you want, plus you get to bring up to 10 guests at $20 a piece, which is less than half-price of a ticket,” Johnson said. “When you look at the schedule and go, ‘I want to go to that, that, that and that.’ Just get a season pass and you can come as much as you want all through the year and you get a Sons mug.”
Showtimes for The Sons are at 10 a.m. on select dates. The Majestic Theater is located at 2849 Gretna Road in Branson. For additional information on the show or to make ticket reservations visit thesons.us.
