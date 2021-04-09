The Swon Brothers will be performing live in Branson on Saturday, April 10 as a part of the Nashville Roadhouse Live Concert Series at the Branson Star Theater.
For the show, The Swon Brothers will join Stevie Lee Woods and the NRL Band on stage for an 8 p.m. performance.
Zach and Colton Swon are a country music duo from Oklahoma. The real-life brothers appeared on season four of NBC’s The Voice in 2013, where they finished in third place. They selected Country Music Star Blake Shelton as their coach and remained on his team all season.
The Swon Brothers received Country Music Award and Academy of Country Music Award nominations for “Vocal Duo of the Year,” as well as a CMT Music Award nomination for “Duo Video of the Year.”
It was recently announced that The Swon Brothers will be featured on Blake Shelton’s upcoming full-length album, Body Language, which drops May 21. The 12-song album’s title track was co-written by The Swon Brothers, who are also featured on the song with Shelton.
“We somehow wrote the title track for this new album and y’all are gonna hear our voices with the man himself,” The Swon Brothers said on social media.
In a press release, Shelton also credited The Swon Brothers for their work on the title song and album.
“We’ve been working on this album on and off for two years now, and I’m very proud of what we have put together,” said Shelton in the release. “I’m also thrilled to have my buddies The Swon Brothers featured on the title track as both co-writers and vocalists. Can’t wait for y’all to hear it!”
Tickets for The Swon Brothers’ Branson performance are on sale now. VIP tickets are $30 and general admission tickets are $20. VIP tickets to the show include snacks, champagne and front house seats inside the theatre, according to social media post from the Branson Star Theater.
Additional upcoming Nashville Roadhouse Live Concert Series special guest performances will include Bobby Marquez on May 1, Collin Raye on May 7 and 8 and Confederate Railroad on May 14 and 15.
For tickets and additional information visit bransonstartheater.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.