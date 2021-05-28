The 2021 Branson Landing Summer Concert Series kicks-off this weekend with a special performance from Papa Green Shoes.
The concert will begin at 8:30 p.m. on May 29, but the beer garden will open at 6:30 p.m. Papa Green Shoes is a high energy, four piece band, which has rooted themselves in modern blues, but also has touches of soul, funk and rock.
Based out of Springfield, Papa Green Shoes features the Cottengim brothers, Jody and Stoney, who have been a staple in the Ozarks’ music scene for decades now. Joining the brothers on stage are Casey Kavanagh on saxophone and keyboard and Dean Dazey on the bass.
In addition to Papa Green Shoes, the Branson Landing has dozens of additional performances planned for their 2021 Summer Concert Series.
On June 11, The Rosy Hips will be live in concert at the Branson Landing starting at 7 p.m. The Rosy Hips are a retro rock ’n’ soul band with a modern indie-pop flair who treat audiences to soul-tronic, retro-rock originals along with current chart-topping indie-rock ’n’ soul songs.
The Branson Landing will welcome Eastern Heights to their waterfront stage at 7 p.m. on June 19. Eastern Heights features the talents of Lead Singer Rob Blackburn and Lead Guitarist and Musical Director Grant Moody. Although they are primarily a modern country band, the duo are extremely versatile and can perform multiple genres including rock, pop, disco, funk and more.
In celebration of Independence Day, the Branson Landing will be hosting their 14th Annual Liberty Light-Up on July 3, with events starting at 6:30 p.m. The event will include performances by Mile Zero and The Dirty Saints, which will be followed by a choreographed fireworks display. The evening will also include a few surprise guest performances.
On July 24, The Mixtapes will be welcomed to the Branson Landing for a performance starting at 7 p.m. The Mixtapes take audiences on a nostalgia filled quest through the 90s with music from No Doubt, Third Eye Blind, Britney Spears, Nine Inch Nails, The Cranberries, the Spice Girls and more.
Prince Ivan will make their return to the waterfront stage at the Branson Landing on Aug. 7 for a 7 p.m. concert. Prince Ivan features the talents of Aaron Space and Brydon Brett who, through their music, invite their audiences into a world where love, joy and unity reign.
The Branson Landing will be hosting Sequel Dose on Aug. 21 for a 7 p.m. performance. Sequel Dose brings old school funk, new/old school soul and hip-hop, reggae, rock, jazz, blues and more to the stage for their shows. The Pistolwhips will open for them that evening.
The final show of the 2021 Summer Concert Series will welcome back The Mark Chapman Band to play at the Branson Landing on Sept. 4. The Mark Chapman Band is recognized as one of the premier bands in the southwest Missouri region. That evening will also see the return of Mile Zero to open the show that evening at 7 p.m.
The Branson Landing has numerous other events taking place throughout the 2021 season including weekly farmers markets, 5Ks and half marathons, holiday activities and much more. Visit bransonlanding.com/entertainment for the full 2021 event schedule.
