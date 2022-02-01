The founder of The Track Family Fun Parks, Lee Wescott, has died at the age of 84.
Wescott died of natural causes on Tuesday, Jan. 25. He was born in Seminole, Texas on June 27, 1937 and was the fourth of five children.
During Wescott’s junior year of high school, his family moved to Branson. After graduating he attended School of the Ozarks and then McMurry College in Abilene, Texas where he majored in physical education. Wescott continued his education at Sacramento State University, Texas Christian University and Southwest Missouri State University.
Wescott remained in Texas to begin his career where he served as a coach, teacher, principal and bus driver in Eula, Texas, before becoming a basketball coach in Irving, Texas.
In the summer of 1980, Wescott, joined by his wife Dee and three children: Tracy, Kendra and Craig, moved to Branson to fulfill his dream of building go-karts tracks. Wescott went to many banks to get a loan that originally turned him down, because they thought go-karts were just a fad. He finally secured a loan to begin construction in 1981.
Wescott opened the first The Track Family Fun Parks location on Memorial Day Weekend in 1981, which is now known as Track 3. Opening with a goal of selling 700 rides on day one, the new Branson attraction ended their opening day at nearly 2 a.m. after selling 2,200 rides.
In 1982, a second track location was added. The year 1983 saw the addition of a third Track location, 1985 brought the creation of the fourth location, Kids Kountry, and in 1989, Track 5 was opened. Within a period of just 10 years, there were a total of five fun parks featuring 15 tracks, multiple miniature golf courses, bumper boats and more.
Wescott also added Dutch Kountry Inn, an adjacent hotel; and Peppercorns, a family-style restaurant. He later sold the land behind The Track, for what would become the Tanger Outlet Mall.
Wescott’s son Craig and Mike Russell took over operations of The Track in 2001 and opened The LumberJack, which was the attraction’s first high-rise track. In 2002, The Track welcomed the opening of the Wild Woody and in 2006, Pizza World and Andy’s Frozen Custard were added to Track 4. In 2011, The Track opened its Heavy Metal High Rise, and in 2016, the former Chicago Navy Pier Ferris Wheel was brought to Branson and renamed the Branson Ferris Wheel.
Following his father’s passing, Craig Wescott shared a statement of remembrance on ‘The Track Family Fun Parks’ page on Facebook.
“As we have reminisced over my Dad’s life with family and friends the last couple of days, we have been overwhelmed by the stories and his impact. I always knew my Dad lived out his life with remarkable wisdom and values, but I learned a few new specifics that I didn’t know. He once gave the advice to build a bigger parking lot (instead of the planned smaller lot) so that people wouldn’t always think of the business as small. Good advice in life. Another virtue he lived by was ‘I’ve got to breathe clean air.’ His integrity was constant. What a guy and father.”
Branson Mayor Larry Milton also took to social media to express his condolences following Wescott’s passing.
“Lee Wescott was a pillar of our community, and his vision helped shape Branson into what it is today,” Milton wrote. “He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.”
In June 2021, The Track Family Fun Parks celebrated their 40th Birthday with a celebration featuring live music, food trucks, fireworks, an all-new Electrify light show and more. The same month, the Track entered into a new partnership with Fruition Partners, a Denver based private equity firm.
No services for Wescott are being planned at this time. A Lee Wescott Memorial Scholarship Fund has been created to benefit a Branson Track Family Fun Parks employee and a student at McMurry University. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made by mailing a check to Lee Wescott Memorial Scholarship Fund, 4305 Adirondack Summit Drive, Austin, TX 78738 or via Venmo @Lee-Wescott-Scholarship.
The information and details for this story were gathered via a combination of Wescott’s obituary and Branson Tri-Lakes News archives. To read Wescott's full obituary visit here.
