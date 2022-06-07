King’s Castle Theatre is hosting area appreciation this month for all four of their productions.
Now through Saturday, June 18, locals can purchase tickets for the discounted rate of only $9.95, plus tax and convenience fees for performances of Anthems of Rock, New Jersey Nights, Dancing Queen, and Dublin’s Irish Tenors & Celtic Ladies Now Featuring Irish Dance Stars.
This discounted ticket rate is available to Missouri residents of Stone, Taney, Christian, Greene, Barry, Lawrence, Webster and Jasper counties. Arkansas residents of Boone, Baxter, Marion and Carroll counties can also take advantage of the offer. Proof of residency is required to receive the area appreciation rate.
Current showtimes for Dancing Queen are at 8 p.m. on Sundays and Thursdays and 2 p.m. on Wednesdays; New Jersey Nights are at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays and Fridays; Dublin’s Irish Tenors & The Celtic Ladies are at 2 p.m. on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays and 10 a.m. on Wednesdays; and Anthems of Rock are at 8 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
King’s Castle Theatre is located at 2701 W. 76 Country Blvd. in Branson. For additional information, the most up to date showtimes or to reserve tickets call 417-334-2500 or visit kingscastletheatre.com.
