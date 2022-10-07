The Little Opry Theater is hosting area appreciation this week for their family friendly musical comedy Smoke on the Mountain.
Now through Saturday, Oct. 15, area residents will have access to $10 tickets for adults, and free admission for children ages 12 and under.
Area appreciation is open to Missouri residents of Taney, Stone, Christian, Douglas, Ozark and Greene counties, as well as Arkansas residents of Carroll and Boone counties. The local ticket rate applies to the resident and up to one guest. A photo I.D. for proof of residency is required to receive the resident rate.
Conceived by Alan Bailey and written by Connie Ray, Smoke on the Mountain musical is set in North Carolina in 1938. The production follows the Sanders Family Singers as they perform at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church’s Saturday Night Gospel Sing. Audiences are invited to meet the talented, quirky, flawed and uniquely entertaining family and become a member of the congregation. The production features more than 30 classic gospel tunes from a much simpler time.
Showtimes for Smoke on the Mountain are at 10 a.m. on Tuesday through Saturdays. Saturday, Oct. 15, will be the final performance of the month. During their off time, the cast will be preparing and rehearsing for their Sanders Family Christmas production, which runs from Tuesday, Nov. 1, to Friday, Dec. 30.
The Little Opry Theatre is housed inside of the Branson IMAX Entertainment Complex. For additional information or to reserve tickets visit bransonimax.com.shows/smoke.
