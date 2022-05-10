The Branson Titanic Museum Attraction is honoring nurses by offering complimentary admission to those in the nursing field during the month of May.
Nurses Week runs from May 6 to May 12, however the Branson Titanic is using the entire month to say thank you to nurses. With an ID, nurses are able to receive one free complimentary ticket into the museum. Reservations are required to be made in advance as many days at the attraction this month are already sold out.
Aboard the RMS Titanic there were seven confirmed nurses and future nurses: Violet Jessop, who served as a nurse on the hospital ship Britannic during World War I; Caroline Endres, a trained nurse who served as the nursemaid of Madeleine Astor; Susan Ryerson, who later trained and served as a bacteriologist during World War I; Evelyn Marsden, a trained nurse who served as the nursemaid of Robert Spedden; Edith Pears, who served as a nurse and drove an ambulance for the British Red Cross during World War I and Lucy Ridsdale, a trained nurse who had worked in a nursing home.
Additionally, as an honorable mention, museum guests will learn about Irene Corbett, a former teacher who was on her way to study midwifery. Out of these eight women all of them survived the sinking of the RMS Titanic, with the exception of Corbett.
On the Titanic there was one main hospital for passengers in 1st, 2nd and 3rd Class, which was located near the middle of the starboard side of D Deck. It include an infectious hospital that has a separate ventilation system for quarantine needs. The crew also has their own hospital, which was located on C Deck.
The Branson Titanic additionally created special t-shirts to honor nurses. The shirts read, “You Can’t Scare Me. I’m a Nurse and I Worked Through a Pandemic.” The shirts are able for sale in the gift shop or online.
The Branson Titanic Museum attraction is located at 3235 76 Country Blvd and Highway 165 in Branson.
For additional information or to make a reservation call 417-334-9500 or visit titanicbranson.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.